'Narendra Modi govt confiscated Rs 1.25 lakh crore of black money': Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday (December 12) said that black money to the tune of "Rs 1.25 lakh crore" has been confiscated by Narendra Modi-led government and asserted transparency is a key aspect of the present dispensation's good governance model.

The minister for railways said similarly, to ensure transparency, benami properties worth Rs 4,300 crore were attached and registration of 1.75 lakh companies cancelled.

Speaking to reporters at the Rail Bhawan, Vaishnaw said in his long public service, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "perfected a model of good governance that started in Gujarat".

"This is now being implemented at the national level," he said. Before becoming the Prime Minister of India in 2014, Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

"This model of good governance, basically, keeps the common citizen at the centre of everything, and transparency as its key aspect," Vaishnaw, who also holds the electronics and information technology, and communications portfolios, said.

"Take a look at transparency, almost 1.75 lakh companies were cancelled...Rs 1.25 lakh crore of black money was confiscated and Rs 4,300 crore benami properties were also confiscated," he said.

The minister also said that the central government used digital technology to ensure transparency and the UPI system was created.

"Rajiv Gandhi (former prime minister) once said if one rupee comes from Delhi only 15 paise reaches the ground, those days are now gone," he said.

In the pursuit to ensure transparency, the Modi government opened 45 crore Jan Dhan accounts and Rs 26 lakh crore was dispersed to beneficiaries, saving leakages of Rs 2.2 lakh crore, the minister said.

The government has adopted a transparent policy for allocations also and this has resulted in Rs 4.64 lakh crore from spectrum auction allocation and a record 778 metric tonnes of coal production, Vaishnaw said.

(With inputs from PTI)