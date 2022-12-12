Delhi airport congestion: Officials to reduce peak hour flights and more; check full details

Amid rising passenger complaints about long queues and waiting hours at the country's largest airport in recent days, the civil aviation ministry and the stakeholders have taken various measures to deal with the situation.

In a bid to address the congestion at Delhi airport, authorities on Monday (December 12) put in place an action plan whereby flights during morning peak hours will be reduced and efforts will also be made to move some flights from Terminal 3.

The latest action plan follows civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inspecting the arrangements at Terminal 3 (T3). Apart from posting real-time updates on waiting time on social media, a command centre will monitor crowding at the gates on a real-time basis, officials said.

Crowd managers and usherers will guide travellers. Further, airlines will be notified about the crowd numbers so that check-in points can be made congestion-free.

The officials also said that an action plan has been drawn up after the visit of the minister to T3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Monday morning.

As part of the action plan, the number of flights during 5 am to 9 am will be reduced and it will also be explored to move some flights to T1 and T2 or to non-peak hours at T3, they said. The peak hours are from 5 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 8 pm.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport has as many as three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3.

On an average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily. At T3 domestic, additional ATRS (Automatic Tray Retrieval System) machines for baggage check will be deployed to help reduce the congestion, the officials said.

On December 7, Scindia held discussions with heads of all major Indian airports, CISF and immigration officials on capacities deployed. The discussion was also on the capacities required at every point to process domestic and international passengers smoothly through the peak travel season.

(With inputs from PTI)