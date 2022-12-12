Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi airport congestion: Officials to reduce peak hour flights and more; check full details

    Amid rising passenger complaints about long queues and waiting hours at the country's largest airport in recent days, the civil aviation ministry and the stakeholders have taken various measures to deal with the situation.

    Delhi airport congestion: Officials to reduce peak hour flights and more; check full details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 5:47 PM IST

    In a bid to address the congestion at Delhi airport, authorities on Monday (December 12) put in place an action plan whereby flights during morning peak hours will be reduced and efforts will also be made to move some flights from Terminal 3.

    The latest action plan follows civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inspecting the arrangements at Terminal 3 (T3). Apart from posting real-time updates on waiting time on social media, a command centre will monitor crowding at the gates on a real-time basis, officials said.

    Also read: Who is Bhanuben Babariya, the only woman minister in 16-member Gujarat cabinet?

    Crowd managers and usherers will guide travellers. Further, airlines will be notified about the crowd numbers so that check-in points can be made congestion-free. Amid rising passenger complaints about long queues and waiting hours at the country's largest airport in recent days, the civil aviation ministry and the stakeholders have taken various measures to deal with the situation.

    The officials also said that an action plan has been drawn up after the visit of the minister to T3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Monday morning.

    As part of the action plan, the number of flights during 5 am to 9 am will be reduced and it will also be explored to move some flights to T1 and T2 or to non-peak hours at T3, they said. The peak hours are from 5 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 8 pm.

    Also read: SC dismisses Manish Sisodia's plea to quash defamation case filed by Assam CM Sarma

    The Indira Gandhi International Airport has as many as three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3.

    On an average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily. At T3 domestic, additional ATRS (Automatic Tray Retrieval System) machines for baggage check will be deployed to help reduce the congestion, the officials said.

    On December 7, Scindia held discussions with heads of all major Indian airports, CISF and immigration officials on capacities deployed. The discussion was also on the capacities required at every point to process domestic and international passengers smoothly through the peak travel season.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2022, 5:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP MP, Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari welcomes baby girl; becomes father for third time - adt

    BJP MP, Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari welcomes baby girl; becomes father for third time

    Who is Bhanuben Babariya, the only woman minister in 17-member Gujarat cabinet? AJR

    Who is Bhanuben Babariya, the only woman minister in 16-member Gujarat cabinet?

    SC dismisses Manish Sisodia's plea to quash defamation case filed by Assam CM Sarma - adt

    SC dismisses Manish Sisodia's plea to quash defamation case filed by Assam CM Sarma

    Dimple Yadav takes oath as Mainpuri MP; touches Sonia Gandhi's feet for blessings AJR

    Dimple Yadav takes oath as Mainpuri MP; touches Sonia Gandhi's feet for blessings

    irbhaya Fund misuse: NCP writes to Maha DGP over vehicles used for Shinde camp security; demands immediate removal - adt

    Nirbhaya Fund misuse: NCP demands immediate removal of vehicles used for Shinde camp security

    Recent Stories

    Little boy playing with dangerous lions shocked netizens; video goes viral - gps

    Watch: Little boy playing with dangerous lions shocked netizens; video goes viral

    football qatar world cup 2022 Zidane Tuchel Real Madrid fans ponder over Carlo Ancelotti replacement if he becomes Brazil new coach snt

    'Zidane, Tuchel, or...': Real Madrid fans ponder over Ancelotti's replacement if he becomes Brazil's new coach

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Neymar private messages to teammates post Brazil heart-breaking exit revealed-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Neymar's private messages to teammates post Brazil's heart-breaking exit revealed

    Where Does Temu Ship Its Items From?-snt

    Where Does Temu Ship Its Items From?

    BJP MP, Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari welcomes baby girl; becomes father for third time - adt

    BJP MP, Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari welcomes baby girl; becomes father for third time

    Recent Videos

    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon