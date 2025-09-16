As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 75 on Wednesday, the nation reflects on his transformative impact on India's development.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 75 on Wednesday, the nation reflects on his transformative impact on India's development. One of his most significant legacies is the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a visionary initiative that was launched in 2003 during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat. According to the release, this summit has been instrumental in attracting investments and fostering economic growth, ultimately enhancing Gujarat's profile as a vital player in the global economy. Today, it stands as a symbol of industrial resurgence, global diplomacy, and strategic foresight. In the early 2000s, Gujarat faced economic and infrastructural challenges. The then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Narendra Modi's response was bold: create a global investment platform that would showcase Gujarat's strengths and attract capital from across the world. Thus, Vibrant Gujarat was conceptualised--not as a ceremonial summit, but as a strategic engine for industrial growth and international engagement.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Over the past 22 years, the summit has evolved into one of the World's most influential economic forums. Its impact on Gujarat's industrial landscape is profound:

Manufacturing Boom: The arrival of Tata Motors in Sanand post-2008 triggered a wave of auto and engineering investments, turning Gujarat into an auto & manufacturing powerhouse.

Energy & Petrochemicals: With mega investments in refineries, LNG terminals, and renewable energy parks, Gujarat became India's energy gateway.

Textiles & Apparel: Surat and Ahmedabad scaled up dramatically, becoming global sourcing hubs.

Pharmaceuticals: Gujarat now contributes a major share of India's pharma output, with firms like Zydus and Torrent expanding globally.

Technology & Innovation: Recent summits have focused on Industry 4.0, AI, and semiconductors, attracting startups and tech giants.

From the beginning, Vibrant Gujarat has grown into a global platform. The 2024 edition, held in India's Amrit Kaal era, saw participation from over 100 countries and significant agreements with major economies in sectors such as food processing, renewable energy, port infrastructure, etc.

Prime Minister re-emphasised India's role as a Vishwa Mitra--a global partner in progress--and reiterated the pledge to make Viksit Bharat by 2047. One of the most tangible outcomes of the Vibrant Gujarat initiative has been its impact on employment generation across the state. All the Vibrant Gujarat summits that took place from 2003 to 2024 consistently focused on employment generation. Direct and indirect jobs were created in various sectors, including agriculture, engineering, auto manufacturing, textiles, education, agro-processing, tourism and many others.

All the summits were focusing on job creation in all 33 districts of Gujarat. These investments are strategically distributed across regions, ensuring that job creation is not confined to urban centres but reaches semi-urban and rural pockets as well.

Gujarat's consistently being one of the top-ranking states in national employment indices is a testament to the state's role in fostering inclusive, skill-based growth.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 75, the timing is symbolic. Gujarat is preparing for its own 75th year in 2035, with a 10-year roadmap across industry, agriculture, education, and sports. Prime Minister's recent visit to Gujarat included the announcement of Urban Development Year 2025, a blueprint for inclusive urban growth. His legacy is not just in past achievements, but in the continuity of vision--where every milestone is a springboard for the next.

To amplify the reach and impact of the acclaimed Vibrant Gujarat initiative, the Government of Gujarat is launching a series of Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences across the State this year. These conferences are designed to catalyse regional industrial development, attract sector-specific investments, and deepen global engagement.

Each regional conference will serve as a dynamic platform to showcase regional achievements and success stories, announce new policy initiatives and investment opportunities, foster innovation and strategic partnerships, and empower local economies to drive inclusive growth.

The regional conference for North Gujarat will be held in Mehsana on 9th and 10th of October, marking the beginning of a transformative journey across Gujarat's districts. Outcomes and highlights from these conferences will be prominently featured during the upcoming edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, reinforcing Gujarat's position as a hub of opportunity and innovation.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is more than a summit--it is a philosophy of proactive governance, strategic planning, and global collaboration. As India enters its Amrit Kaal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates 75 years of journey and leadership, the summit remains a living testament to his belief in transformative development. It is a legacy that continues to shape Gujarat--and, now inspires the nation, the note read.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)