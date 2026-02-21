A 25-year-old delivery executive, Hem Shankar, was killed in a Delhi road accident after a car hit his scooty. His mother demands justice. The accused driver, an MCD contractor, has been arrested. The car reportedly had 14 pending challans.

Family Demands Justice

The mother of Hem Shankar, the 25-year-old delivery executive who died in the Shubhash Nagar road accident in New Delhi, demanded justice for her son. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the deceased delivery executive's mother, Rukmani, said that she came to know about the accident in the wee hours of Saturday, and she rushed to the hospital, where she found her son to be dead. She said, "He called me at night asking for food. He had dinner and then left. After that, I did not receive any further calls from him. Around 3 or 4 o'clock in the late night, I came to know about his accident. I rushed to the hospital, where I found his dead body. I want justice."

His brother Devendra expressed little hope in receiving justice in the case. Devendra said, "I was at a wedding when I received a call from his friend. When I arrived at the hospital, he was already dead. It was a black car coming from behind, which had already been involved in an accident before hitting my brother's bike. The car has 14 challans pending. An FIR has been filed, but whether we will get justice or not, we do not know."

Police Arrest Accused Driver

Hem Shankar was killed in the early hours of Saturday after a car allegedly hit his electric scooty from behind on Najafgarh Road towards Rajouri Garden. The accused driver has been arrested by the Delhi Police, and the vehicle has been seized.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding the accident was received at Tilak Nagar police station at around 3:26 am. The incident occurred near the Subhash Nagar Metro red light on Najafgarh Road towards Rajouri Garden, where both vehicles involved were found at the spot. The victim, identified as Hem Shankar (25), was shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. He was working as a delivery executive for a quick-commerce company and was riding an electric scooty at the time of the accident.

MLC information has been received, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West District said. According to the DCP, eyewitnesses present reported that a car allegedly hit the e-scooter from behind. The accused driver, identified as Mohit Kumar, was immediately taken into custody and later arrested. The car has been seized. Police added that the accused works as an MCD contractor. An FIR has been registered, and further legal action is underway.

Eyewitness Alleges Drunk Driving, High Speed

An eyewitness who was present nearby at the time of the incident said he heard a loud noise. He told ANI, "I was on duty at the petrol pump when I heard a loud noise. The car was being driven at a speed of 150 km/h, and the driver dragged the victim from one corner to another. The victim died. The accused has been detained by the police. If people drink and drive, such kinds of incidents will continue to happen". (ANI)