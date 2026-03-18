MP CM Mohan Yadav announced the state-level Jal Ganga Samvardhan Campaign starting March 19. He stressed the need for public participation and active involvement from local bodies to turn the water conservation effort into a mass movement.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the state-level Jal Ganga Samvardhan Campaign will commence across the state from March 19, emphasising the need for active participation of local bodies to ensure its success.

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CM Yadav made the announcement in his pre-Cabinet address at the State Secretariat (Mantralaya) on Tuesday, stressing the need to transform the campaign into a mass movement through public participation, according to an official release.

The Chief Minister stated that this year marks the third year of the campaign across both urban and rural areas and urged urban and rural local bodies to play an active role in involving all sections of society in the restoration of wells, stepwells, and rivers. He called for the involvement of all sections of society, including social organisations and encouraged special participation from youth.

Past Successes and Future Goals in Water Conservation

The CM also highlighted that more than 3,000 water sources have already been rejuvenated in urban areas. In rural areas, more than 86,000 farm ponds and over 550 Amrit Sarovars were created last year for water conservation. Over one lakh wells have been recharged to enhance groundwater levels. For river rejuvenation, 57 major rivers and 194 polluted water sources have been identified for treatment. A Gangotri Green Scheme has also been launched for ecological development in the origin areas of nearly 145 rivers.

He further said that various activities are being organised under Jal Mahotsav by the Public Health Engineering Department until March 22. He emphasised that the Panchayat and Rural Development Department also has a crucial role in water conservation efforts.

Pact with Union Ministry for Drinking Water Infrastructure

CM Yadav also informed that a significant agreement was signed in New Delhi with the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti. Under this agreement, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have been selected for strengthening drinking water infrastructure, including pipeline expansion to ensure water reaches every household.

He stated that the extension and restructuring of the Jal Jeevan Mission as Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 till 2028 will greatly benefit the state by making rural drinking water systems more robust and sustainable. Public Health Engineering Minister Smt. Sampatiya Uike was present in New Delhi during the signing of the agreement.

Key Highway Project Approved

Additionally, CM Yadav expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the recent approval by the Union Cabinet for the four-laning of the Badnawar-Petlawad-Thandla-Timarwani section of NH-752D at a cost of Rs 3,839 crore.

He said that the project is crucial from the perspective of Simhastha and will enhance connectivity across several districts, benefiting industrial regions such as Indore, Pithampur, Ujjain, and Dewas, as well as supporting economic development in tribal-dominated districts like Dhar and Jhabua.