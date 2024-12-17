Nana Patole offers to resign as Maharashtra Congress chief after party's poor poll performance

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole announced on Tuesday that he has expressed his willingness to resign from his position, leaving the final decision to the party high command.

Speaking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Patole mentioned that the Congress's group leader in the state legislature would be selected later in the day.

Following the party's worst-ever performance in the Maharashtra assembly elections, sources had earlier indicated that Patole had asked the central leadership to relieve him of his organisational role. However, Patole clarified last week that he had not submitted his resignation, dismissing the rumors as baseless.

Patole added that the Congress's Maharashtra in-charge is expected to arrive in the city on Tuesday evening, during which discussions will be held to elect the party's group leader in the state legislature and deliberate on the state chief's post.

Asked whether he has tendered his resignation from the state chief's post, Patole said, "I have expressed my willingness. The party high command will decide on the same."

In the recently concluded assembly elections, the ruling Mahayuti secured a decisive victory, retaining power in the state by winning an impressive 230 out of 288 seats. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi faced a significant defeat, managing only 46 seats, with the Congress securing just 16 of them.

