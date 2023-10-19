Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Namma Metro offers special ticketing prices ahead of World Cup matches in Bengaluru

    BMRCL offers affordable return tickets at just Rs. 50 for World Cup 2023 matches in Bengaluru. Tickets available on match days from 7:00 a.m., with 5% QR code ticket discounts for hassle-free travel. Smart cards and NCMC cards are also valid.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

    Cricket enthusiasts in Bengaluru are in for a treat as the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has unveiled a special ticketing offer for the upcoming World Cup 2023 matches held in the city. Return tickets to watch the matches are available at an affordable price of just Rs. 50.

    The World Cup matches are scheduled for October 20, 26, November 4, 9, and November 12, 2023. Cricket fans attending these matches can obtain return journey paper tickets at all metro stations on the respective match days starting from 7:00 a.m.

    These return journey paper tickets are valid for a one-way journey from Cubbon Park and MG Road metro stations to any other metro station after 4:00 p.m. on the same day. Priced at just Rs. 50, these paper tickets offer an excellent deal for commuters.

    Moreover, 5% discounts are available on regular fare QR code tickets, exclusively for travel on match days. Commuters can purchase QR tickets in advance before the start of the cricket tournaments through WhatsApp, the Namma Metro app, or Paytm, ensuring a hassle-free return journey.

    As always, smart cards and NCMC cards can also be used for travel. This special ticketing arrangement benefits cricket fans and aids in decongesting metro ticket counters at Cubbon Park and MG Road, making for a smoother experience for everyone.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
