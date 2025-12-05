Image Credit : Getty

By Friday morning, a new kind of travel advisory was trending on social media—not from a government body, but from ordinary flyers.

“Don’t fly IndiGo.” “Never again.” “Worst airline experience ever.”

Across India’s airports, stranded passengers were united in frustration as IndiGo—long known for punctuality and reliability—plunged into its worst-ever operational meltdown.

Over 550 flights were cancelled on Thursday, followed by more than 400 on Friday. Hundreds more were delayed, leaving flyers exhausted, angry and out of options.

What’s happening with IndiGo? 10 hours lost + 2-hour delay even after boarding, and no information given. If you can’t manage your flights, don’t trap passengers inside. Very disappointing. @IndiGo6E@RamMNK@PMOIndia Dont fly with @IndiGo6E — NIKHIL SHEJAWAL (@shejawal_nikhil) December 4, 2025

Guys please cancel the IndiGo flight and go home because the pilot will be too much stress anything can happen during the fly.. don't put your life in danger..@IndiGo6E@PMOIndia#dangerindigo — Pradeep Kumar (@Pradeep68984638) December 4, 2025