Nalla Suresh Reddy plans to file a PIL in the Supreme Court for a probe into protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. He questioned the Centre's silence and urged PM Modi to order an independent investigation to establish the facts behind the protests.

PIL seeks probe into protests against CEC

Nalla Suresh Reddy on Sunday said he intends to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court of India, seeking an investigation by a sitting judge or an independent agency into the protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy called for a formal inquiry into the demonstrations in New Delhi and other parts of the country. He questioned the Union government's and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the protests and urged the Prime Minister to order an independent investigation to establish the facts. "We are seeing a lot of protests happening in New Delhi and across India. So, it is not a good thing having these protests against the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar. So, we argue why the Government of India and the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi are not responding to this and we are asking him to conduct an inquiry and put an investigation team to probe into this and see the truth, and ask the agencies to deliver the truth to the nation very clearly so that these protests will be stopped and the nation will be in a peaceful mode.

Concerns over public inconvenience

Reddy also expressed concern over the inconvenience caused to the public by restrictions, lockdowns, and train cancellations, particularly for people requiring urgent medical attention. He said disruptions to train and metro services in the national capital could create difficulties for commuters and those seeking access to hospitals. "Why these lockdowns and why the trains have been cancelled, as the common public can suffer a lot if they need any immediate help to rush to the hospitals or something. So, by cancelling the trains and metros in the capital city of India, it is not a good idea. I request the honourable Prime Minister to intervene and see that justice is served immediately. And honestly, across the nation, the youth has no trust in any agencies or in the government also," said Reddy.

'Trust only in Supreme Court'

Calling for judicial intervention, Reddy said he believed the Supreme Court was the appropriate institution to address the concerns and ensure that an impartial inquiry was conducted. "So, we have only one option and trust in the Supreme Court of India. And in this regard, I am going to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on behalf of the nation and on behalf of the young generation of India to inquire, by a sitting judge or with other agencies, to see that the truth will be delivered on time and protect the nation, and every vote should be counted. Thank you very much," he added.

He appealed to the Prime Minister to intervene and ensure that the matter is addressed promptly and transparently. Stating that he was now looking to the Supreme Court for intervention, Reddy said the proposed PIL would seek an impartial investigation into the matter. He emphasised that concerns surrounding the electoral process must be addressed transparently to safeguard public confidence in democratic institutions.

Background on protests, previous PIL

This comes in the backdrop of several protests against Chief Election Commisioner Gyanesh Kumar taking place in Delhi, triggering mass detention and a crackdown by the Delhi Police. Earlier, Nalla Suresh Reddy had submitted a representation to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and its Technical Committee, seeking the recording of the exact date and time of voting on Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips. Reddy had already filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court on the issue. Following the court’s directions, he sent the representation to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the Technical Committee by email and said he would also dispatch it by mail. (ANI)