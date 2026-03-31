A stampede at Bihar's Nalanda Sheetla Mata Temple claimed eight lives. PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased's kin and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The Bihar government also announced a separate compensation of Rs 6 lakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep condolences to the families of Nalanda Sheetla Mata Temple stampede victims and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to be given to the kin of each deceased. The death toll currently stands at eight. The injured individuals will be given an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each.

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In an X post, the Prime Minister's office wrote, "The mishap in Nalanda district, Bihar, is deeply painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi." https://x.com/PMOIndia/status/2038873262881726795?s=20

Investigation Begins, Temple Closed

Zonal IG Jitendra Rana, Patna Divisional Commissioner, the District Magistrate (DM), the Superintendent of Police (SP), the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), and the Nawada SP on Tuesday arrived at the Sheetla Mata Temple. The temple has been closed, and CCTV footage is being examined. The tragedy was caused by the heat. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Dipnagar Police Station.

Bihar Govt Announces Additional Aid

Cabinet Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is continuously monitoring the situation. "Eight people are reported to have died in the stampede at the temple fair. This is a heart-rending incident. CM has taken cognisance of the incident. He has directed the officers to undertake all relief operations. As per the direction by the CM, all bereaved families of the deceased will receive Rs 4 Lakhs ex-gratia from the disaster relief fund and Rs 2 Lakhs each from the CM relief fund; Rs 6 Lakhs each for all families. Govt will bear expenses for the treatment of the injured," he said.

According to a press release, Nitish Kumar announced Rs 4 lakhs each from the Disaster Management Department and Rs 2 lakhs each from the CM relief fund (a total of Rs 6 Lakhs each) for the next of kin of the deceased. The release stated, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep condolences over the deaths of devotees in a stampede that occurred at the Sheetla Devi Temple in Bihar Sharif, Nalanda district. The Chief Minister stated that this incident is extremely tragic and has left him deeply distressed. The Chief Minister has directed that an ex-gratia grant be provided to the dependents of the deceased, comprising Rs 4 lakh each from the Disaster Management Department and Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (totalling Rs 6 lakh). Acting on the Chief Minister's directives, senior officials have reached the accident site and are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations. The Chief Minister has wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the mishap and has issued instructions to ensure they receive appropriate medical treatment."