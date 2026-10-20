A woman in Delhi's Najafgarh area was stabbed to death while trying to protect her son from an assault. The deceased succumbed to her injuries after the October 15 attack. One accused has been arrested, and a counter-case has been filed against the son.

Victim's Family Recounts the Attack

A woman was stabbed to death while trying to save her son from an assault in the Najafgarh area, police said. The deceased, identified as Seema Rishi, succumbed to her injuries on October 17 after being hospitalised following the late-night attack on October 15. The alleged accused has been identified as Satish Lamba (30).The victim's husband, Kamal Rishi, said, "There were three people, and they attacked us with a knife. When someone told us, my wife left first, then I left. As soon as we arrived, I was attacked first, and then my wife was attacked. We had actually gone there just to calm things down. First, we took my wife to a government centre, and then they referred her to Deen Dayal Hospital."

The victim's son, Dhruv Rishi, detailed the incident, saying that three men on a motorcycle blocked the path while he was returning home with his friends. The altercation escalated, involving verbal abuse and a fight. Dhruv added that one of his friends called his mother from home, but by the time she came, he had escaped the situation. He further alleged that the men attacked both his parents. "I was returning home with some friends. Three men on a motorcycle blocked the path. An altercation broke out, involving verbal abuse and a fight. They started beating me, and my friends fled the scene. One of my friends then went to my house and told my mother about the fight. My mother left the house to go there, but by that time, I had already managed to escape. The men who were attacking me attacked my mother and my father with a knife. We live in the same neighbourhood, so I know one of them; he is a neighbour, but I don't know the others," he said.

"The police have managed to apprehend one of them, but the other two remain at large. They have promised that they will catch the others. We aren't asking for anything specific; we just want justice," the victim's son, Dhruv Rishi, further added.

Police Investigation and Counter-Case

On the statement of Seema Rishi's husband, Kamal Rishi, an FIR was registered leading to the arrest of accused Satish Lamba on October 16. Subsequently, injured Seema Rishi succumbed to her injuries on October 17. Meanwhile, based on the statement of Satish Lamba and as per the MLR, a case was registered against Dhruv Rishi and his friends.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding a knife attack near Old Roshanpura was received at PS Najafgarh at approximately 11:49 PM on October 15. During the police investigation, it was revealed that at about 11:15 PM, the alleged accused was standing with his friends at the chowk near Old Roshanpura, when Dhruv Rishi, son of Seema and Kamal Rishi, came there along with his friends Afjal and Dev Bakshi on a motorcycle and started abusing him, which led to a scuffle, during which Dhruv Rishi took out a knife and stabbed him in his left thigh.

Lamba was admitted to RTRM Hospital, Jaffarpur, where the doctor opined, 'Deep lacerated wound present over left thigh approx 3×2 cm.' He was referred to DDU Hospital and thereafter to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment. Further investigation in both cases is underway, police stated. (ANI)