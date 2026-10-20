The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed three unauthorised dhobi ghats in Old Delhi to prevent untreated wastewater from polluting the Yamuna, citing lack of ETPs and DPCC approvals. Further action against violators is planned.

MCD Cracks Down on Unauthorised Dhobi Ghats

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has sealed three unauthorised dhobi ghats (laundry facilities) in the Old Delhi Zone to prevent untreated wastewater from polluting the Yamuna. The action comes after Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar directed officials to close unauthorised ghats and ensure that authorised facilities follow environmental norms.

Inspections across municipal zones flagged severe environmental violations, including non-functional or absent Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs), operating without required Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) approvals, and the use of harmful soaps and detergents failing Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications.

MCD will take further action against other violating facilities in the coming days, with help from the police and administration. Show-cause and compliance notices have been issued to defaulting operators. MCD has warned that violations could lead to sealing and other legal action. The civic body has also started the process of disconnecting water and electricity connections of establishments that fail to follow the rules. BSES and the Delhi Jal Board have been informed.

Dhobi ghat operators have been directed to stop releasing untreated wastewater into drains and water bodies and comply with DPCC regulations. Meanwhile, MCD has urged residents to report unauthorised dhobi ghats to their respective Zonal Offices.

'Chalo Yamuna' Campaign and New Projects to Clean the River

Earlier, more than 35,000 people joined the ‘Chalo Yamuna’ campaign on October 18, cleaning 70 locations along the river and removing 76,755 kg of waste in one morning. Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh shared the details on Monday and announced that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of 43 Delhi Jal Board projects worth Rs 8,941.22 crore on October 22.

The drive covered stretches from Soor Ghat in Wazirabad and Signature Bridge to Yamuna Bazar, ITO, Nizamuddin, Sarai Kale Khan and Chilla. Participants included 20,000 citizens, families and RWA members, 10,500 party workers, 2,500 students and 2,000 NGO volunteers.

Students from over 25 Delhi University colleges took part, including more than 400 from Deshbandhu College. The cleanup involved 26 JCBs, 19 tractor-trolleys, 24 boats, seven weed harvesters and trash skimmers, and 269 PWD maintenance vans. The upcoming projects include a new 124 MGD sewage treatment plant (STP) at Okhla worth Rs 1,161 crore and upgrades to eight STPs costing Rs 1,041 crore. These upgrades will increase their combined capacity from 78.2 to 140.8 MGD and benefit 78.5 lakh people. (ANI)