A late-night brawl erupted at SK Bar in Nagpur after a group of youths were denied alcohol. CCTV footage captured the youths brutally attacking the manager, leaving him bloodied, and vandalising the bar by smashing numerous liquor bottles.

A late-night brawl at a Nagpur bar turned out to be a major ruckus after a group of youths attacked the manager and vandalised the bar over denied alcohol. CCTV footage purportedly captured the event, which happened around midnight on April 16 at SK Bar in Nagpur's Manevada Chowk. The manager was left covered in blood when the angry young people stormed the pub and smashed about fifteen bottles.

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In the viral video, one can see a bar's counter. Before shutting the business, the manager and other employees may be seen finishing up. The video shows strong noises in a matter of seconds. It is possible to observe the manager and employees go to investigate the sounds.

A few seconds later, the manager is being attacked by a gang of young people. In an attempt to rescue himself, the manager can be seen moving behind the bar counter as the video goes on. But as soon as he enters, a young person begins shattering the counter's spirits bottles.

The young person is seen hurting the manager directly by hurling large bottles of alcohol at him. Another young person is seen kicking and slapping the employees. In less than a minute, the young people in the pub can be seen smashing over eighteen bottles while causing a commotion. The manager is being attacked by a number of them who are standing on the counter.

At one point, the manager's clothing are ripped from an assault and he is totally covered in blood. Before leaving the area totally vandalised, the group persisted in their attack. The manager is seen attempting to stand close to the bar counter in the final shot of the film, seriously injured and covered in blood from the attack, while one of the young people is seen breaking a spirits bottle on a staff member.

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The entire violent attack episode was captured on video, which raises grave worries about the rise in lawlessness and hostility. However, as of right moment, there are no verified reports of any legal action being taken in this regard.