The Nagaland State Lottery officially announced the Dear Spark Wednesday weekly results for September 23, 2026. The popular weekly draw features a grand first prize of Rs 1 crore, alongside several other smaller prize categories.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark

Wednesday weekly lottery results for September 23, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country eagerly awaited the winning numbers, as the weekly draw offered a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

According to the officially released results, ticket number 74H 05879 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Wednesday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 74H 05879

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 05879 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 09575, 18951, 21434, 37195, 45779, 55189, 67815, 84443, 97657, 97835

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 3824, 5017, 6134, 6150, 7277, 7385, 7784, 8014, 9072, 9918

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0783, 1202, 1220, 1543, 3070, 4909, 6530, 6784, 8540, 9801

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0114, 1430, 2265, 3449, 4509, 5296, 6647, 8063, 8745, 9256, 0278, 1528, 2434, 3503, 4849, 5384, 6655, 8119, 8878, 9329, 0510, 1552, 2807, 3847, 4875, 5565, 6727, 8363, 8882, 9551, 0598, 1735, 2876, 3862, 4903, 5605, 7081, 8379, 9018, 9565, 0713, 1781, 2909, 3899, 4935, 5661, 7135, 8405, 9085, 9674, 0788, 1904, 2925, 3931, 4936, 5733, 7402, 8436, 9086, 9695, 0838, 1998, 2956, 4064, 5024, 5799, 7442, 8479, 9107, 9767, 0866, 2003, 2980, 4196, 5057, 6040, 7492, 8522, 9137, 9821, 0901, 2083, 3031, 4210, 5211, 6061, 7951, 8583, 9217, 9923, 1149, 2177, 3430, 4452, 5292, 6166, 7954, 8705, 9239, 9960

Results from the uploaded Dear Spark Wednesday Weekly Lottery sheet dated September 23, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws remain popular among participants due to their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.