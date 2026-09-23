A married couple in their 30s living in Gurugram went viral on Instagram after sharing their monthly expense breakdown of Rs 1.2 lakh. Their budget, which includes Rs 36,000 for a 3 BHK rent and Rs 6,000 for house help, sparked online debates about the city's cost of living.

The cost of living in Gurugram can add up quickly, particularly for couples managing rent, groceries, commuting, eating out and other monthly expenses. A Gurugram couple has now shared a detailed breakdown of how they spent Rs 1.2 lakh in August, offering a glimpse into their monthly budget. Taking to Instagram, Mohit and Jyotsna, a couple in their 30s, shared the breakdown in a video titled, “How much we spent as a married couple (in our 30s) living in Gurgaon in August!”

They said in the video that they pay Rs 36,000 a year for rent and repairs on their 3 BHK home. Their housekeeper makes Rs 6,000 a month and does things like clean, cook, and work in the kitchen. Their Wi-Fi and cell phone bills add another Rs 3,500 to their total costs, and their music and OTT services add another Rs 2,000.

Their monthly costs for food and other necessities add up to Rs 25,000, they said. Also, they spend about Rs 3,000 a year on their dog's food and supplements.

The couple said they usually spend about Rs 15,000 a month on coffee and food when they go out to eat on the weekends. It costs them an extra Rs 3,000 to have food delivered or to order it in.

Watch Viral Video

The two people said they don't have a car. They spend 5,000 on bike gas and taxi rides to get around Delhi and Gurugram. But getting to work is "absolutely free." Their monthly costs for grooming are Rs 5,000, and their monthly costs for home and health are Rs 10,000.

They made it clear that the Rs 1.2 lakh amount does not include all of their cash. In addition, they set aside some money to trade. The rest of their salaries, which is their own money, is used for personal costs.

“Total August spend is Rs 1.2 lakh for two in Gurgaon. Ridiculous or reasonable?” the couple asked viewers.

Internet Reacts

The video sparked discussion on Instagram, particularly over the couple’s rent and house-help expenses.

“Rent is really good. Like really good,” one user commented.

“6000/- for cleaning , kitchen and cooking . How’s is it even possible in any corner of world , forget Ggn,” wrote another.

“1.2 lac for a couple in ggn is real thrift! I honestly don’t believe you, but if you’re being honest, then full respect,” said a third user.

“3 bhk.. 36K including maintenance.. where do you guys live, man? Its difficult to find a 2 bhk in this city in that budget.!” commented one user.