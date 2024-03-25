Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nagpur: Inspired by web series, jobless couple pose as NIA, demand Rs 30 lakh ransom; arrested

    The couple targeted a 23-year-old woman employed in the IT sector. Posing as officers from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Swapnil and Chetna intercepted the young woman at Hingna T-point on Wednesday morning.

    In a shocking turn of events, a young live-in couple from Maharashtra's Bhandara found themselves behind bars on Friday (March 22), in case related to abduction and ransom. According to reports, Swapnil Maraskolhe (25) and Chetna Burade (23), who had relocated to Nagpur two years ago in pursuit of better opportunities, decided to get wealthy in a short run. The couple were inspired from a crime web series and came up with a plan of abduction and extortion.

    The couple targeted a 23-year-old woman employed in the IT sector. Posing as officers from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Swapnil and Chetna intercepted the young woman at Hingna T-point on Wednesday morning.

    Leading the investigation, Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police Anurag Jain, under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singal, recounted the events. Chetna initially stopped the victim in a secluded area, claiming her involvement in a bomb blast investigation. Undeterred, the young woman carried on with her journey.

    Later that evening, as she was returning home on a two-wheeler, Chetna, accompanied by Swapnil, intercepted her again, showing a fake NIA ID card. Subsequently, Swapnil, armed with a gun, commandeered the victim's vehicle under duress.

    Forcing her to their rented accommodation, the victim was confined to a room. The following day, the duo initiated their ransom demand, seeking a sum of Rs 30 lakh, conveyed in Bhojpuri through Google Translate. Upon realizing her absence, the victim's father lodged a police complaint.

    On Friday, the victim managed to attract attention by shouting for help while using the washroom. Nearby police officers swiftly intervened, arresting Chetna and Swapnil.

