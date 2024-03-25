Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dhananjay becomes 1st Dalit president of JNU since 1996; Know all about him

    Dhananjay from the All India Students' Association (AISA) won the JNUSU president's post by securing 2,598 votes against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Umesh C Ajmeera.

    Dhananjay becomes 1st Dalit president of JNU since 1996; Know all about him gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

    The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) elected its first Dalit president from the Left-backed groups after nearly three decades.  The United Left panel won a complete sweep in the JNUSU election, defeating its nearest challenger, the RSS-affiliated ABVP. After a four-year break, Dhananjay from the All India Students' Association (AISA) won the JNUSU president's office with 2,598 votes, defeating Umesh C Ajmeera of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) with 1,676 votes.

    Who is Dhananjay?

    After Batti Lal Bairwa, who was elected in 1996–1997, Dhananjay is the first president of the Left among Dalits, and he is from Gaya, Bihar. He is a PhD candidate at Jawaharlal Nehru University's School of Arts and Aesthetics.

    He voiced worries about the higher costs as a result of university loans from the Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA) during the JNUSU presidential debate. He promised to address infrastructural, health, and water-related problems on campus and called for the release of student leaders who were being held on sedition charges. The safety of women on campus, fund cuts, scholarship hike, infrastructural and water crisis will be his core agenda as the president of JNU's students union.

    The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union polls on Friday witnessed a voter turnout of 73 per cent, highest in the last 12 years.

    Know all about other results

    Avijit Ghosh (Left) defeated Deepika Sharma (ABVP) by 927 votes for the vice-president’s post. Priyanshi Arya (Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association, supported by the Left) defeated Arjun Anand (ABVP) by 926 votes for the general secretary’s post; while Mohammad Sajid (Left) defeated Govind Dangi (ABVP) by 508 votes for the joint secretary’s post.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    S Gurumurthy Column: Is One Nation One Election Feasible?

    S Gurumurthy's Take: Is One Nation One Election Feasible?

    EXPLOSIVE Pannun claims Khalistanis funded AAP with $16 million, Kejriwal offered Bhullar's release (WATCH) snt

    EXPLOSIVE! Pannun claims Khalistanis funded AAP with $16 million, Kejriwal offered Bhullar's release (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Rahul Gandhi, K Surendran, Annie Raja to fight in Wayanad anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Rahul Gandhi, K Surendran, Annie Raja to fight in Wayanad

    Kerala: Two-and-a-half-year child dies after ball gets stuck in throat in Wayanad rkn

    Kerala: Two-and-a-half-year child dies after ball gets stuck in throat in Wayanad

    Pakistan under big pressure to resume trade with India?

    Pakistan under big pressure to resume trade dealings with India?

    Recent Stories

    S Gurumurthy Column: Is One Nation One Election Feasible?

    S Gurumurthy's Take: Is One Nation One Election Feasible?

    Arun Govil talks about contesting in Lok Sabha Elections from Meerut for BJP- here's what he said RBA

    Arun Govil talks about contesting in Lok Sabha Elections from Meerut for BJP- here's what he said

    EXPLOSIVE Pannun claims Khalistanis funded AAP with $16 million, Kejriwal offered Bhullar's release (WATCH) snt

    EXPLOSIVE! Pannun claims Khalistanis funded AAP with $16 million, Kejriwal offered Bhullar's release (WATCH)

    Gold price falls on Holi: Check 22 and 24 carat rate in your city RBA

    Gold price falls on Holi: Check 22 and 24 carat rate in your city

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Rahul Gandhi, K Surendran, Annie Raja to fight in Wayanad anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Rahul Gandhi, K Surendran, Annie Raja to fight in Wayanad

    Recent Videos

    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon