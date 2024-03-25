Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'It is like homecoming for me...' says Gangavathi MLA G Janardhana Reddy as he rejoins BJP in Bengaluru

    Gali Janardhana Reddy, Gangavathi MLA, rejoined BJP at a ceremony in Bengaluru, on March 25, with BS Yediyurappa and BY Vijayendra present. He merged his KRPP party with BJP, emphasizing his lifelong commitment to the party. Reddy praised Yediyurappa's leadership and credited PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, vowing to work for BJP's success.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

    Karnataka's Gangavathi MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy, has made a significant return to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Today, March 25, amidst a gathering that included former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and State President BY Vijayendra, Reddy formally rejoined the BJP at the Malleswaram BJP office in Bengaluru.

    Addressing the media, Reddy expressed his deep-seated allegiance to the BJP, emphasizing that the party runs in his blood. He announced the merger of his Karnataka Rakshana Paksha (KRPP) party with the BJP, marking a momentous decision in his political journey. Reddy cited the influential role of BS Yediyurappa in shaping the BJP's presence in Karnataka, reminiscing about the opportunities granted to him during Yediyurappa's tenure as Chief Minister.

    "I am merging the KRPP party with the BJP party. I have joined the party under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa and BY Vijayendra," stated Reddy, underscoring his commitment to the BJP's principles without any conditions or aspirations for personal gain.

    Reflecting on his past association with the BJP, Reddy acknowledged the support extended by Union Minister Amit Shah and credited Yediyurappa for nurturing his political career from its inception. He expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hailed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's efforts in recognizing Bhatara as the World Guru.

    "I came back to my home today. BJP was in the blood. I went out due to unavoidable reasons. After 13 years, I don't feel like I have returned to the BJP office... I feel like I went to the party office yesterday," expressed Reddy, encapsulating the sentiment behind his homecoming to the BJP fold.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
