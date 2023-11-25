Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 25 November 2023: Dear Narmada draw out, next Dear River lottery

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 25 November 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The draw results for various ticket categories are announced at specific times, with Saturday's lineup featuring the Dear Narmada draw at 1 pm, Dear River at 6 pm, and Dear Stork at 8 pm.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 25 November 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The Nagaland State Lottery, popularly known as Lottery Sambad, remains a favoured choice among lottery enthusiasts, thanks to its daily and weekly draws offering enticing prize money. Conducted by the Nagaland State Lottery Department, this lottery provides opportunities for winning at 1 pm, 4 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm daily.

Managed and organized by the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries, participants can obtain Nagaland Lottery tickets either offline through local agents or online from authorized retailers. The draw results for various ticket categories are announced at specific times, with Saturday's lineup featuring the Dear Narmada draw at 1 pm, Dear River at 6 pm, and Dear Stork at 8 pm.

For the Dear Morning draw, a total of 5.80 Crore tickets will be printed in the 42 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series, each priced at ₹6. Similarly, the Dear Day draw will see 2.80 Crore tickets printed in the 74 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series, also priced at ₹6 per ticket. The Dear Evening draw, with a total of 7.00 Crore tickets, will be printed in the 30 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series, each ticket priced at ₹6.

How to check lottery results?

To check lottery results, participants can compare their ticket numbers with the winning ones on the official results page http://www.nagalandlotteries.com/. Winners must then visit the Nagaland State Lottery Department's office, and submit the winning ticket, and a completed claim form. A valid government-issued ID proof, such as an Aadhaar Card, driver's license, PAN Card, or passport, is required for verification. Upon verification, the lottery department will disburse the prize amount after deducting applicable taxes. This process ensures a transparent and accountable system for lottery enthusiasts participating in the Nagaland State Lottery.