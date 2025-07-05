Nagaland's daily lottery draws (1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM) offer a Rs 1 crore top prize. Draws are named Dear Narmada Morning, Dear Donner Evening, and Dear Stork Night on Saturdays.

The much-anticipated results of the Nagaland State Lottery for today’s three daily draws—1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM—will be released as per schedule, offering participants a chance to win up to Rs 1 crore in each draw. The draws are part of the legally-run lottery system across 13 Indian states, with Nagaland being a key participant.

The three daily draws are titled Dear Narmada Morning (1:00 PM), Dear Donner Evening (6:00 PM), and Dear Stork Night (8:00 PM). These draws are part of the Nagaland State Government’s officially regulated lottery, with results published on various platforms.

Prize structure:

All three draws feature an identical prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Daily draw schedule:

Dear Morning Draw: 1:00 PM

Dear Evening Draw: 6:00 PM

Dear Night Draw: 8:00 PM

Each day of the week features unique draw names:

Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch

Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose

Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Cupid, Dear Pelican

Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper

Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull

Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork

Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan

How to check the results:

Participants can follow these steps to verify their ticket numbers:

Visit any of the official lottery result websites.

Go to the “Lottery Sambad Result” section.

Select the correct draw date and title.

Click "Today Result View."

Match the ticket number with the published list.

How to claim the prize:

Winners must submit a claim form downloaded from the official Nagaland State Lottery website, along with a valid ID and a copy of the winning ticket. Prizes above Rs 10,000 must be claimed at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata as per the official procedure.

Legal lottery states in India:

Lottery is legal in 13 Indian states, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.