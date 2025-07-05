Nagaland's daily lottery draws (1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM) offer a Rs 1 crore top prize. Draws are named Dear Narmada Morning, Dear Donner Evening, and Dear Stork Night on Saturdays.
The much-anticipated results of the Nagaland State Lottery for today’s three daily draws—1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM—will be released as per schedule, offering participants a chance to win up to Rs 1 crore in each draw. The draws are part of the legally-run lottery system across 13 Indian states, with Nagaland being a key participant.
The three daily draws are titled Dear Narmada Morning (1:00 PM), Dear Donner Evening (6:00 PM), and Dear Stork Night (8:00 PM). These draws are part of the Nagaland State Government’s officially regulated lottery, with results published on various platforms.
Prize structure:
All three draws feature an identical prize structure:
- 1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
- 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs 450
- 4th Prize: Rs 250
- 5th Prize: Rs 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
Daily draw schedule:
- Dear Morning Draw: 1:00 PM
- Dear Evening Draw: 6:00 PM
- Dear Night Draw: 8:00 PM
Each day of the week features unique draw names:
- Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch
- Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose
- Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Cupid, Dear Pelican
- Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper
- Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull
- Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork
- Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan
How to check the results:
Participants can follow these steps to verify their ticket numbers:
- Visit any of the official lottery result websites.
- Go to the “Lottery Sambad Result” section.
- Select the correct draw date and title.
- Click "Today Result View."
- Match the ticket number with the published list.
How to claim the prize:
Winners must submit a claim form downloaded from the official Nagaland State Lottery website, along with a valid ID and a copy of the winning ticket. Prizes above Rs 10,000 must be claimed at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata as per the official procedure.
Legal lottery states in India:
Lottery is legal in 13 Indian states, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.