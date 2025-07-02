Nagaland State Lottery announced results for its July 2nd Dear Indus (1 PM), Dear Cupid (6 PM), and Dear Pelican (8 PM) draws. Check results on nagalandlotteries.com and other official platforms.

Nagaland State Lottery on Wednesday (July 2, 2025) released the latest results for its three daily draws — the Dear Indus Morning (1 PM), Dear Cupid Evening (6 PM), and Dear Pelican Night (8 PM). Participants can now check the winning numbers on official platforms including nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com.

Legal and regulated across 13 Indian states

The Nagaland lottery is among the few legally sanctioned lotteries in India. Currently, 13 states permit government-run lottery operations: Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. These states conduct regular draws with strict regulatory oversight.

Prize breakdown

Each of the daily lotteries offers the same prize structure, with the top prize being a life-changing Rs 1 crore. Here's the complete list:

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Draw timings and schedule

Three draws take place every day at fixed intervals:

Dear Morning Draw: 1:00 PM

Dear Evening Draw: 6:00 PM

Dear Night Draw: 8:00 PM

The weekly draw names rotate daily. For example, on Wednesdays, the lottery titles are Dear Indus, Dear Cupid, and Dear Pelican.

How to check results

Participants can follow these steps to verify their ticket numbers:

Visit any of the official lottery websites.

Navigate to the “Lottery Sambad Result” section.

Choose the correct date and draw title.

Click on “Today Result View.”

Match the ticket number with the published winning numbers.

How to claim winnings

Winners of Nagaland State Lottery must follow proper procedure to claim their prize:

Download the official claim form from the Nagaland State Lottery website.

Submit the completed form along with a valid photo ID and a copy of the winning ticket.

For winnings above Rs 10,000, claims must be submitted to the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata, as per official guidelines.

Weekly draw titles

Each day has unique draw names across morning, evening, and night sessions. Here's the schedule: