Nagaland State Lottery announced results for its July 2nd Dear Indus (1 PM), Dear Cupid (6 PM), and Dear Pelican (8 PM) draws. Check results on nagalandlotteries.com and other official platforms.
Nagaland State Lottery on Wednesday (July 2, 2025) released the latest results for its three daily draws — the Dear Indus Morning (1 PM), Dear Cupid Evening (6 PM), and Dear Pelican Night (8 PM). Participants can now check the winning numbers on official platforms including nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com.
Legal and regulated across 13 Indian states
The Nagaland lottery is among the few legally sanctioned lotteries in India. Currently, 13 states permit government-run lottery operations: Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. These states conduct regular draws with strict regulatory oversight.
Prize breakdown
Each of the daily lotteries offers the same prize structure, with the top prize being a life-changing Rs 1 crore. Here's the complete list:
- 1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
- 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs 450
- 4th Prize: Rs 250
- 5th Prize: Rs 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
Draw timings and schedule
Three draws take place every day at fixed intervals:
- Dear Morning Draw: 1:00 PM
- Dear Evening Draw: 6:00 PM
- Dear Night Draw: 8:00 PM
The weekly draw names rotate daily. For example, on Wednesdays, the lottery titles are Dear Indus, Dear Cupid, and Dear Pelican.
How to check results
Participants can follow these steps to verify their ticket numbers:
- Visit any of the official lottery websites.
- Navigate to the “Lottery Sambad Result” section.
- Choose the correct date and draw title.
- Click on “Today Result View.”
- Match the ticket number with the published winning numbers.
How to claim winnings
Winners of Nagaland State Lottery must follow proper procedure to claim their prize:
- Download the official claim form from the Nagaland State Lottery website.
- Submit the completed form along with a valid photo ID and a copy of the winning ticket.
- For winnings above Rs 10,000, claims must be submitted to the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata, as per official guidelines.
Weekly draw titles
Each day has unique draw names across morning, evening, and night sessions. Here's the schedule:
- Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch
- Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose
- Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Cupid, Dear Pelican
- Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper
- Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull
- Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork
- Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan