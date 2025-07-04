The Nagaland State Lottery, one of 13 legal lotteries in India, offers three daily draws (1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM) with a Rs 1 crore top prize. Daily draws are named differently, rotating weekly.

For lottery enthusiasts across India, the Nagaland State Lottery continues to be one of the most eagerly followed state-run draws, offering three chances to win Rs 1 crore daily. The results for the Dear Meghna Morning (1 PM), Dear Dasher Evening (6 PM), and Dear Seagull Night (8 PM) lotteries will be announced today. Participants can check their ticket numbers and claim prizes as per official guidelines.

Legal lottery states in India

Out of all Indian states, only 13 permit legal lottery operations. These include Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The Nagaland State Lottery is one of the most popular and widely accessed legal lotteries in the country.

Daily prize structure

Each draw under the Nagaland Lottery system offers the same attractive prize pool. The first prize is a bumper Rs 1 crore, making it a life-changing opportunity for winners. Here's a full breakdown of prizes:

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Daily draw timings

Nagaland conducts three draws every day at fixed times:

Morning Draw (Dear Morning): 1:00 PM

Evening Draw (Dear Evening): 6:00 PM

Night Draw (Dear Night): 8:00 PM

Each day also features unique draw names, which rotate weekly.

Weekly draw schedule

Here's what each day of the week looks like in terms of draw titles:

Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch

Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose

Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Cupid, Dear Pelican

Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper

Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull

Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork

Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan

How to check your lottery result

Participants can easily check results online by following these steps:

Visit the official Nagaland State Lottery website.

Go to the "Lottery Sambad Result" section.

Select the correct date and draw title.

Click on "Today Result View".

Match your ticket number with the published results.

Claiming the prize

If your number is among the lucky winners, here's how to claim your reward: