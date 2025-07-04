The Nagaland State Lottery, one of 13 legal lotteries in India, offers three daily draws (1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM) with a Rs 1 crore top prize. Daily draws are named differently, rotating weekly.
For lottery enthusiasts across India, the Nagaland State Lottery continues to be one of the most eagerly followed state-run draws, offering three chances to win Rs 1 crore daily. The results for the Dear Meghna Morning (1 PM), Dear Dasher Evening (6 PM), and Dear Seagull Night (8 PM) lotteries will be announced today. Participants can check their ticket numbers and claim prizes as per official guidelines.
Legal lottery states in India
Out of all Indian states, only 13 permit legal lottery operations. These include Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The Nagaland State Lottery is one of the most popular and widely accessed legal lotteries in the country.
Daily prize structure
Each draw under the Nagaland Lottery system offers the same attractive prize pool. The first prize is a bumper Rs 1 crore, making it a life-changing opportunity for winners. Here's a full breakdown of prizes:
- 1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
- 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs 450
- 4th Prize: Rs 250
- 5th Prize: Rs 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
Daily draw timings
Nagaland conducts three draws every day at fixed times:
- Morning Draw (Dear Morning): 1:00 PM
- Evening Draw (Dear Evening): 6:00 PM
- Night Draw (Dear Night): 8:00 PM
Each day also features unique draw names, which rotate weekly.
Weekly draw schedule
Here's what each day of the week looks like in terms of draw titles:
- Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch
- Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose
- Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Cupid, Dear Pelican
- Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper
- Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull
- Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork
- Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan
How to check your lottery result
Participants can easily check results online by following these steps:
- Visit the official Nagaland State Lottery website.
- Go to the "Lottery Sambad Result" section.
- Select the correct date and draw title.
- Click on "Today Result View".
- Match your ticket number with the published results.
Claiming the prize
If your number is among the lucky winners, here's how to claim your reward:
- Download the official claim form from the Nagaland Lottery website.
- Attach a valid photo ID and a copy of your winning ticket.
- For winnings over Rs 10,000, submit the claim to the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata, following official procedures.