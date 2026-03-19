A viral video posted by Shivani Shukla shows her parents using a home CCTV camera for daily check-ins after she moved away. The parents wave and smile at the camera, turning a security device into a point of connection.

In a digital age where distance often means text messages and voice notes, one family found a unique way to bridge the miles: daily waves through a CCTV camera. In a now‑viral video posted by Shivani Shukla, her parents are seen standing in front of a home CCTV camera every day, waving, smiling and checking in on her after she moved to another city.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The clip has already amassed over 4 million views, with many social media users calling it “pure love” and “a hug through the screen.”

Also Read:

What began as a simple safety measure quickly turned into something deeply emotional. Shivani’s parents have made it a ritual to hold up simple gestures — like waving or asking whether she has eaten — turning the lens into a daily connection point. As Shivani captioned the video, “Installing a CCTV camera at home was the best decision,” capturing both humour and heartfelt intent behind their actions.

The video struck a chord with viewers around the world; many sharing their own stories of missing loved ones or being missed. In an age of constant connectivity, this simple act reminds us that sometimes the most meaningful communications are the ones filled with routine, love, and presence — even through a screen.

Also Read: