Congress has finalised candidates for all 95 seats in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, LoP V.D. Satheesan confirmed. The party is now set to begin its campaign. Rahul Gandhi also met with the CEC for Puducherry to plan for the polls.

Congress Finalises Kerala Candidates

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V.D. Satheesan on Thursday announced that the Congress party has completed the candidate selection process for all 95 seats it is contesting in the upcoming state elections. Congress leader and State LoP V. D. Satheesan, while speaking to ANI, said, "We have decided on all the 95 candidates in the Kerala Assembly elections... We declared 55 seats the day before yesterday, and we decided on the rest of the 40 seats now. The selection of the candidates is over, now we are going to campaign..."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Party Leaders Strategise for Puducherry Polls

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) for Puducherry, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, to chart the course for the upcoming Assembly elections. In a post on Facebook, Rahul Gandhi said the meeting at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi focused on strengthening the organisation and shaping a roadmap that reflects the voices, needs, and aspirations of the people of Puducherry.

"At Indira Bhawan, New Delhi, met with the CEC for Puducherry, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, to chart the course for the upcoming Assembly elections. Focused on strengthening the organisation and shaping a roadmap that reflects the voices, needs, and aspirations of the people of Puducherry," Gandhi posted. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal, and other senior leaders were present at the meeting.

Election Commission Announces Poll Schedule

The meetings assume significance as the Election Commission has announced the schedule for Assembly elections in several states and Union Territories, including Puducherry. Voting in Puducherry will take place on April 9.

Polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Keralam and Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23. The counting of votes for all four states and Puducherry will be held on May 4, the ECI announced. (ANI)