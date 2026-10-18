The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Toucan Sunday 8 PM results for October 18, 2026, are out, with participants hoping to win the Rs 1 Crore jackpot. The full winners list and prize breakdown announced following the draw tonight.

8 PM tonight — that is when Nagaland will learnt it's newest millionaire!

Thousands wait on tenterhooks as the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Toucan Sunday draw results for October 18, 2026, drop. Participants hope for the life-changing Rs 1 Crore jackpot. After the numbers are out, officials have released a 'Full Winners List' to confirm all successful entries.

Dear Toucan Sunday sits prominently in the Nagaland State Lottery's popular 8 PM daily draw series. It runs with remarkable consistency. These regular draws showcase strong transparency. They offer significant monetary incentives. Tickets cost an accessible Rs 7. This price attracts a broad spectrum of participants, all hoping for substantial winnings.

Life-Changing Wins

One Crore rupees — that is the top prize. The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Toucan Sunday draw offers a compelling prize structure. It rewards many participants. The winner will claim an extraordinary Rs 1 Crore, a sum able to redefine their future. Beyond this grand prize, the lottery includes several attractive tiers. A respectable Rs 10,000 goes to the second prize winner. The third prize offers a welcome Rs 500. Further chances to win include the fourth prize of Rs 250 and the fifth prize of Rs 120. This multi-tiered approach sustains excitement throughout the draw. It gives numerous opportunities for participants to get a return.

To claim prizes, winners must present their original winning ticket. It needs to be in perfect condition. They also need a completed claim form. A government-recognized photo ID and recent passport-size photographs are mandatory. This stringent verification process shows the lottery's commitment to integrity and fair distribution. All winners must claim prizes within 30 days from the result declaration. That is a strict deadline.