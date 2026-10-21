Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended Dussehra celebrations in Dehradun, including the Ravan Dahan ceremony. He spoke on the festival's message of truth and righteousness triumphing over evil and the importance of upholding cultural values.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday attended the Ravan Dahan ceremony and Dussehra fair organised by the Laxman Chowk Welfare Society at Hindu National College in Dehradun. On the occasion, the Chief Minister performed the ritual of Ravan Dahan, conveying the message of the triumph of good over evil, and extended Vijayadashami greetings to the people of Uttarakhand.

'Truth Ultimately Prevails': CM Dhami on Dussehra

Cabinet Minister Khajan Das was also present at the event. The Chief Minister said that Dussehra is an important festival of Indian culture that conveys the message of upholding truth, righteousness and justice. He said the ritual of Ravan Dahan inspires people to overcome inner evils such as ego, anger, greed and other negative tendencies, and embrace good conduct. The festival reminds us that no matter how powerful evil and injustice may be, truth ultimately prevails, he added.

Referring to the life of Lord Ram, Dhami said his ideals of righteousness, sacrifice, compassion and devotion to duty continue to inspire people. "Through his conduct, Lord Ram taught that one must remain steadfast on the path of truth and righteousness even in difficult circumstances. His life also teaches us to fulfil our responsibilities towards our family, society and nation with sincerity."

The Chief Minister said that events such as Dussehra fairs help preserve India’s rich cultural heritage and connect the younger generation with Indian traditions and mythological stories. Such programmes also encourage public participation at the local level and provide an opportunity to strengthen social bonds.

Dhami appreciated the efforts of the Laxman Chowk Welfare Society and extended his best wishes to everyone associated with the event. He said the true significance of festivals can be realised only when the values they represent are incorporated into our everyday conduct. A large number of local residents and people associated with the event were present on the occasion.

Govt Vows to Protect Uttarakhand's Sanctity and Culture

On the same day, CM Dhami also attended the Dussehra celebrations at Parade Ground in Dehradun, which featured a 181-foot-tall effigy of Ravana, along with effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhkaran. On the occasion, he extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on Vijayadashami and prayed for everyone’s happiness, peace, prosperity and well-being.

He added that the state government is committed to preserving Uttarakhand’s cultural heritage, religious traditions and social harmony while maintaining peace, security and law and order across the state.

Dhami said that the state government has launched an extensive campaign to free government land from encroachments, under which more than 13,000 acres of government land have been reclaimed. "A stringent anti-riot law has also been enacted to recover compensation from rioters responsible for damaging public and private property."

"Our government has resolved that any evil threatening the sanctity, culture, or social harmony of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand will no longer be tolerated. Guided by this resolve, we have enacted laws to address issues such as 'land jihad,' 'love jihad,' forced religious conversions, and the incitement of riots. Through a concerted campaign against illegal encroachments, we have successfully reclaimed over 13,000 acres of land. We have also shut down more than 200 illegally operating madrasas and completely dismantled over 500 unauthorised structures. Through 'Operation Kalnemi,' we have taken action against hypocrites and fraudsters who obstruct the path of righteousness," he said. (ANI)