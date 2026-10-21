Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma stated that the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya has infused new energy into India's cultural consciousness. Speaking at a Dussehra event, he called for eradicating social evils and praised PM Modi's leadership.

Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, after a wait of 500 years, has infused new energy into India’s cultural consciousness, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

A Pledge to Eradicate Social Evils

CM Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday participated in the Ravan Dahan festival held on the occasion of Vijayadashami in the Adarsh Nagar area of Jaipur. "Today is not merely a day to recall the figure of Ravana from the Treta Yuga; it is also an occasion to take a pledge to eradicate the social evils and malpractices prevalent in modern society. This grand Dussehra festival has been held for the last 70 years. The Ramlila serves as an excellent example of keeping our cultural consciousness and glorious Sanatan traditions alive," he said in an address.

Development and Heritage Under PM Modi's Leadership

He further added under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is a continuous, dedicated effort to foster development while simultaneously preserving our heritage and culture. "As you have witnessed, the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, after a wait of 500 years, has infused new energy into India’s cultural consciousness. The construction of the grand Mahakal Corridor has elevated our faith and heritage to new heights. Under the leadership of our Prime Minister, anti-national and anti-social evils are being brought to an end," he said.

Dussehra Celebrations Across India

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is celebrated across the country with religious ceremonies, cultural programmes and the burning of effigies of Ravana, symbolising the triumph of righteousness over evil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday participated in Vijaya Dashami celebrations at the DDA Utsav Ground in IP Extension, Delhi. During the celebrations, PM Modi participated in the traditional Ravana effigy-burning ceremony, marking the festival that symbolises the victory of good over evil. PM Modi wished the people of the country on the occasion, calling for everyone's happiness, prosperity and success. (ANI)