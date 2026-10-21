Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra defended burning a cockroach effigy, stating "political termites" are in pain. This came after AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj filed a complaint against organisers, including a BJP MLA, for hurting religious sentiments.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Tuesday defended the burning of a 30-foot cockroach effigy in Delhi during Ravana Dahan celebrations on Dussehra and said the "political termites" of the country are in pain over the same. The remarks come after Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj said he has filed a complaint with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and the Delhi Police Commissioner against the organisers of the Shri Keshav Ramlila Committee (NSP, Pitampura), including its president and BJP MLA Ashok Goel, and Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra over the planned burning of a cockroach effigy alongside Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad on Dussehra.

'Political Termites in Pain': Mishra's Defence

Speaking to reporters, Mishra said, "The effigy being burnt is that of a cockroach, yet it is the 'termites'—the political termites of this nation—who are feeling the pain. The public has its own unique 'pesticide' to deal with them. A cockroach is a symbol of filth and chaos... the people want such effigies to be burnt; just as anti-national forces emerge, their defeat in India is inevitable."

AAP Alleges Religious Sentiments Hurt

In a post on X, Bharadwaj accused the organisers of "deliberately hurting religious sentiments, altering sacred Hindu traditions and attempting to incite enmity between communities." He also demanded immediate removal of the "offensive content" from media platforms. "I have requested to register FIR, however, if it does not happen, we will move Court," he said.

Organisers Cite Awareness Campaign

The event organisers, however, said the effigy was being burnt to raise awareness about filth and the health problems associated with cockroaches. (ANI)