The Nagaland State Lottery announced the results for its Dear Shine Tuesday weekly draw on August 11, 2026. The draw featured a grand first prize of Rs 1 crore, along with several other cash prizes in different categories.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery results for August 11, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country eagerly awaited the winning numbers, as the weekly draw offered a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

According to the officially released results, ticket number ____ has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Monday Result Today 1 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Shine Tuesday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 36K 63812

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 63812 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 03276, 18163, 26203, 33673, 40862, 44335, 64081, 94208, 96051, 99288

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 1104, 1317, 2209, 2548, 5922, 6199, 6575, 7998, 8516, 9541

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0025, 0227, 4015, 4029, 5218, 5936, 6869, 7732, 8125, 8573

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0034, 1167, 2067, 2845, 3786, 4929, 6345, 7206, 8094, 9552, 0222, 1213, 2141, 2887, 3911, 4939, 6374, 7394, 8129, 9733, 0228, 1328, 2249, 2990, 4334, 5132, 6505, 7415, 8201, 9769, 0380, 1331, 2298, 3271, 4429, 5365, 6543, 7729, 8367, 9789, 0453, 1566, 2304, 3334, 4594, 5431, 6662, 7775, 8455, 9857, 0672, 1632, 2543, 3337, 4708, 5533, 6685, 7789, 8620, 9883, 0677, 1736, 2570, 3534, 4713, 5596, 6837, 7879, 8644, 9890, 0687, 1755, 2695, 3654, 4762, 5711, 7074, 7908, 8816, 9928, 0691, 1833, 2725, 3661, 4836, 6201, 7159, 7991, 9186, 9952, 1142, 1884, 2757, 3674, 4870, 6304, 7201, 8007, 9255, 9977

Results from the uploaded Dear Shine Tuesday Weekly Lottery sheet dated August 11, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws remain popular among participants due to their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Sunday Result Today 1 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here