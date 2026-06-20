The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Saturday weekly lottery results for June 20, 2026, have been announced. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore and multiple other prize categories. While specific winning numbers were not provided, the results are officially released.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Saturday weekly lottery results for June 20, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, ticket number 53E 88973 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Saturday Result Today 6 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Saturday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 53E 88973

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 88973 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 05804, 12460, 18337, 18739, 28144, 32949, 35382, 48753, 62050, 82548

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0915, 1999, 2015, 4767, 5887, 6116, 7700, 8233, 9147, 9556

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0507, 0848, 1666, 2541, 2708, 3269, 4678, 5699, 7556, 7815

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0016, 0173, 0313, 0512, 0745, 0749, 0909, 1020, 1162, 1205, 1363, 1407, 1702, 1708, 1754, 1847, 1950, 1985, 2070, 2218, 2365, 2418, 2552, 2659, 2882, 2883, 2902, 2907, 2969, 3553, 4143, 4204, 4277, 4279, 4336, 4386, 4651, 4708, 4809, 4950, 4992, 4994, 5305, 5510, 5727, 5755, 5778, 5800, 5829, 5986, 6017, 6083, 6117, 6145, 6203, 6241, 6442, 6492, 6661, 6691, 6722, 6827, 6887, 6943, 6978, 7129, 7215, 7237, 7346, 7393, 7601, 7613, 7780, 7826, 7885, 7925, 7967, 8111, 8138, 8195, 8231, 8449, 8465, 8557, 8719, 8819, 8933, 8966, 8980, 9161, 9298, 9353, 9475, 9500, 9555, 9607, 9684, 9825, 9905, 9923

Results from the uploaded Dear Star Saturday Weekly Lottery sheet dated June 20, 2026.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Saturday Result Today 1 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.