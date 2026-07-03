The results for the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday weekly draw on July 3, 2026, have been officially announced. The draw featured a grand first prize of Rs 1 crore, along with several other prize categories. While the winning numbers are now available, participants are advised to verify them with official sources.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday weekly lottery results for July 3, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, ticket number 89G 94793 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 89G 94793

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 94793 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 04252 17365 22225 24548 38518 39604 55603 60164 67213 69881

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0017 0597 0685 1158 1324 1466 1941 4526 9582 9729

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0347 0467 3052 4567 5065 5239 5462 5816 6063 7686

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0170 0752 2301 3398 4604 5679 6669 7270 8032 9257 0201 0867 2407 3518 4607 5753 6693 7300 8267 9317 0214 1340 2612 3526 4626 5838 6716 7312 8479 9419 0320 1554 2633 3601 4854 5861 6752 7319 8822 9452 0388 1710 2860 3809 5260 5868 6767 7404 8846 9588 0449 1868 3035 3853 5269 6383 6801 7447 8908 9641 0604 1898 3131 3999 5316 6384 6911 7460 8916 9672 0638 1939 3164 4005 5349 6535 7032 7539 8947 9723 0639 1947 3369 4335 5437 6537 7090 7625 9043 9750 0652 2204 3379 4487 5444 6611 7218 7959 9096 9803

Results from the uploaded Dear Star Friday Weekly Lottery sheet dated July 3, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.