The Nagaland State Lottery has announced the results for the Dear Spark Friday weekly draw of July 16, 2026. The top prize is Rs 1 crore, with several other prize categories including second, third, fourth, and fifth place.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday weekly lottery results for July 16, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

According to the officially released results, ticket number 74J 42058 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

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Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 74J 42058

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 42058(All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 02376, 07139, 13541, 16353, 25940, 36139, 60811, 76665, 87644, 97703

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0172, 0196, 2098, 3930, 4002, 4610, 7418, 7532, 7739, 9279

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0628, 0899, 1694, 2449, 2498, 5212, 5630, 5816, 6021, 7097

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0110, 0132, 0243, 0482, 0503, 0573, 0690, 0742, 0746, 0766, 1000, 1374, 1404, 1644, 1810, 1870, 1882, 1971, 2250, 2301, 2357, 2424, 2515, 2602, 2715, 2923, 3025, 3059, 3215, 3346, 3637, 3709, 3751, 3795, 3840, 3864, 3871, 3953, 4162, 4212, 4238, 4277, 4406, 4442, 4535, 4619, 4640, 4712, 4930, 4969, 5058, 5114, 5217, 5223, 5484, 5560, 5566, 5687, 5891, 5894, 6007, 6009, 6066, 6085, 6113, 6175, 6304, 6441, 6528, 6553, 6581, 6682, 6925, 6983, 6985, 7163, 7241, 7248, 7267, 7508, 7639, 7673, 8019, 8096, 8150, 8217, 8226, 8259, 8316, 8379, 8505, 8555, 8995, 9050, 9199, 9366, 9403, 9667.

Results from the uploaded Dear Spark Friday Weekly Lottery sheet dated July 17, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Tuesday Result Today 6 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here