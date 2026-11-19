The Nagaland State Lottery will announce the Dear Fame Thursday draw results today at 8 PM, with a Rs 1 Crore jackpot up for grabs. Ticket holders have 30 days to claim prizes, subject to 30% TDS.

8 PM today — that is when the Nagaland State Lottery Department announces the Dear Fame Thursday draw results. One lucky buyer will hit the Rs 1 Crore jackpot.

Rs 6 — that is all a single ticket costs. The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries runs this weekly Thursday evening draw and streams live result declarations at 8:00 PM IST.

Weekly Draw Schedule and Timing

Expect the official live declaration at 8:00 PM IST. Directorate officials conduct the Dear Fame Thursday lottery as a regular weekly evening draw, locking in the 8 PM result schedule.

Ticket holders can check the winning numbers immediately after release. Keeping standard pricing for its weekly evening series, the department sells each Thursday ticket for Rs 6.

Prize Tiers and Seller Commission

Rs 1 Crore stands as the grand first prize tonight. In addition to the main prize, the vendor selling the winning ticket earns a seller commission of Rs 5 Lakhs. Official draw rules also award a Rs 1,000 consolation prize.

Lower prize divisions offer payouts across multiple secondary tiers. Second prize pays between Rs 9,000 and Rs 10,000. Further prize divisions include a third prize of Rs 500, a fourth prize of Rs 250, and a fifth prize of Rs 120.

Regulations guarantee payout distribution across multiple levels beyond the main jackpot. Everyone receives their specified share according to official rules.

Official Claim Procedure

30 days — ticket holders must submit prize claims within this strict window after the draw. The department refuses to process any unclaimed rewards once this timeframe lapses.

Winners claiming prizes above Rs 10,000 must file an official claim form directly with the Director or Nodal Officer of Nagaland State Lotteries. Local agents and distributors cannot process major payouts.

Document Verification and Tax Deductions

Verification demands the original winning lottery ticket alongside valid identity documents. Winners must present a PAN card, Aadhaar card, bank account details with a canceled cheque, passport photos, and a notarized affidavit proving ticket ownership.

30 percent — that is the Tax Deduction at Source mandatory under government regulations. Authorities withhold this tax from all major prize winners before final money disbursement following document validation.