The Nagaland State Lottery has announced the Dear Dream Wednesday 8 PM draw results for October 21, 2026, revealing the winner of the Rs 1 Crore first prize and other prize categories. Participants can check the full list of winning numbers online.

The Nagaland State Lottery announced the eagerly awaited results for its Dear Dream Wednesday 8 PM draw today, October 21, 2026. This particular draw captivated players across the region, especially with its headline prize: a massive Rs 1 Crore jackpot awaiting the fortunate first-prize winner. Immediately following the draw, the full list of winning numbers was officially published, providing all participants with the necessary details to verify their tickets and identify potential wins.

The allure of the Rs 1 Crore jackpot in the Dear Dream Wednesday draw is a significant draw for many participants, offering a life-changing sum for a minimal ticket price. Such substantial prizes are a hallmark of the Nagaland State Lottery, contributing to its popularity and ongoing engagement from lottery enthusiasts. The Nagaland State Lottery, overseen by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, conducts multiple draws daily to generate state revenue and provide opportunities for participants. Today's Dear Dream draw was one of three scheduled lotteries for Wednesday.

Understanding the Weekly Draws

On any given Wednesday, the Nagaland State Lottery offers three distinct draws throughout the day. The 'Dear Spark' draw takes place at 1 PM, followed by the 'Dear Regal' draw at 6 PM. The evening culminates with the 'Dear Dream' draw at 8 PM.

Each of these draws offers a chance to win significant prizes, with the top prize often reaching Rs 1 Crore. Tickets for these lotteries are generally affordable, typically priced at Rs 6 per ticket, making them accessible to a wide audience.

How to Check Your Results

Participants can easily check if their ticket holds a winning number by visiting official Nagaland State Lottery websites or other authorised lottery result portals. These platforms provide regularly updated results for all daily draws, ensuring transparency and quick access for all players.

To ensure accuracy, it is crucial for all ticket holders to cross-reference their numbers carefully with the officially published lists. Winners are also advised to keep their physical tickets in pristine condition, as damaged or tampered tickets may be deemed invalid during the claiming process. Potential winners should consult the full list promptly after the draw on October 21, 2026, to understand their winnings.

Prize Categories and Claiming Winnings

Other prize categories include a second prize of Rs 10,000, a third prize of Rs 500, a fourth prize of Rs 250, and a fifth prize of Rs 120. A consolation prize of Rs 1,000 is also awarded to eligible tickets, ensuring more opportunities for participants to win.

Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days from the draw date. The claiming procedure requires the original winning ticket, a completed claim form, government-recognized photo identification, and passport-size photographs.