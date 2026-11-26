The Nagaland State Lottery announced the result of the Dear Supreme Thursday 6 PM draw and the top winner will bag a jackpot prize of Rs 1 Crore. Lottery agents in the area can redeem prizes up to Rs 10,000, but for higher amounts, official verification is required at the Kohima office.

The Nagaland State Lottery announced the official results from the Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery draw on November 26, 2026. A winner was awarded a hefty prize of Rs 1 Crore. The results of the draw were published through official channels both online and through the traditional print media shortly after the draw.

The Draw Process for the Daily Draws

Thursday's Dear Draw is part of the State lottery draw system. In order to give the participants all times of the day, the state government schedules the draw three times daily at 1:00 PM, 6:00 PM, and 8:00 PM. The draw occurs at 6 PM for the regular evening slot, which remains one of the most widely followed evening lottery sessions across participating eastern states. State officials ensure that each scheduled drawing takes place under strict operational guidelines before publishing official result listings online and in print.

Prize Structure

Lower prize tiers distribute structured payouts across several categories. Second-prize ticket holders earn Rs 9,000, while the third, fourth, and fifth prize categories disburse fixed payouts ranging from Rs 120 to Rs 500 across multiple lower-tier ticket combinations. The lottery framework awards a Rs 1,000 consolation prize to ticket holders matching the winning primary number across other ticket series.

How to Claim Your Jackpot Winnings

The process for claiming cash awards depends on the overall prize amount. Prizes up to Rs 10,000 can be collected directly from registered lottery sales agents or regional distributors upon submitting the intact winning ticket.