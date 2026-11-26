The Enforcement Directorate is raiding six locations in Assam and Meghalaya linked to Uday Chaurasia, investigating the illegal sale of prohibited tobacco and gutkha products allegedly transported using forged documents under the PMLA.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out searches at six locations across Assam and Meghalaya in connection with the alleged transportation and sale of prohibited gutkha, pan masala and tobacco products using forged transport documents. The search operation is underway, covering the six premises in Assam's Guwahati and Palasbari in the state's Kamrup district as well as Meghalaya's Shillong under the provisions of section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Officials said the search operation covered the residences and business premises and two tobacco and pan masala manufacturing factories connected to an individual named Uday Chaurasia. The action followed a PMLA investigation arising out of a case against Chaurasia relating to the transportation and sale of prohibited gutkha, pan masala and tobacco products on forged transport documents. The federal agency's simultaneous search operation comes as part of its investigation into suspected financial irregularities and activities linked to the alleged illegal trade in prohibited tobacco products. The ED has been conducting investigations into cases involving money laundering arising from various predicate offences, with search operations being undertaken to collect evidence, examine records and trace financial transactions suspected to be linked to illegal activities. (ANI)