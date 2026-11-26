AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi announces Chandrashekhar Azad as the Chief Ministerial face for the 2027 UP Assembly polls, rejecting both SP and BJP while pledging an inclusive government for marginalised communities in the state.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) National President Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday ruled out backing either the Samajwadi Party (SP) or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly elections, projecting Chandrashekhar Azad of the Samajik Parivartan Morcha as the Chief Ministerial face.

Addressing the 'Bahujan Swaraj Sankalp Maharally' in Lucknow on Constitution Day, Owaisi took a dig at UP CM Yogi Adityanath and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav while appealing to voters to rally behind the front formed by the AIMIM and the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) as a new political alternative in the state. "Someone remarked that this is an alliance between the bearded and the moustachioed. And, in truth, it is. Now, I wish to address that clean-shaven face and the other clean-shaved head, you will not become the CM anymore; it will be someone with a moustache. We will not support the red cap (Lal Topi), we will not support saffron (Bhagwa). My request to you is to vote for the Samajik Parivartan Morcha... And my brother Chandrashekhar Azad, the face of the Samajik Parivartan Morcha is the Chief Minister," he asserted.

Seeking to end dominance by entrenched political castes in Uttar Pradesh, the AIMIM chief pledged an inclusive government for marginalised communities. "Sometimes Thakurs benefit and rule, and sometimes Yadavs benefit and rule, but we do not accept anyone's rule—we will bring the rule of the people. Swaraj does not mean the rule of the Yadav family, rather it means the rule of the people. We will form a government of the Dalits, the suffering, and the oppressed; no caste will rule over it. If Dalits and Muslims are troubled in UP today, the reason for that is the SP,” he asserted.

Targeting SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over casteism and dynasty politics, Owaisi accused him of preaching against nepotism while promoting his own family at the expense of minority representation. “Those who have come after our beard, listen—you keep one too. Bhaiya will talk about nepotism while working for his own dynasty. Will Akhilesh give a ticket to a Muslim from Karhal? You are losing because you people practice casteism. From places where Muslim MPs and MLAs used to be elected, Akhilesh Yadav is appointing his own family members. You will have to give an answer, Akhilesh Yadav: when shameless dancing took place in Saifai and dancers came from Mumbai for two hours at a time, at that very time people in Muzaffarnagar were suffering and dying from the cold. Akhilesh Yadav has adopted the ideology of Hindutva; if you want proof, watch what is going to happen on 12 December—he is going out carrying the message of Hindutva. Listen Akhilesh Yadav, you are just getting Muslim votes and making Abdul lay out the carpets. Now Abdul will not lay out the carpets; I am not going to be afraid," Owaisi said.

Turning to law and order in Uttar Pradesh, Owaisi promised constitutional governance over punitive demolitions and police shootings. "In Uttar Pradesh, goonda raj will end. Justice will not be done by bulldozer, justice will not be done by encounter, and justice will not be done by half-encounter; justice will be done by the Constitution. Yes, this does not mean that the guilty will not get punished; according to the Constitution, whoever is a criminal will go to jail and grind the millstone in jail under zero tolerance,” the AIMIM chief said.

Addressing the alleged demolitions in border areas and Assam, he accused the BJP and Chief Minister Adityanath of targeting the Muslim community. “Up to 2017, 316 people were killed in encounters in UP, of whom 110 were Muslims; mosques were demolished in districts bordering Nepal, and mob lynchings took place. We want to say to the BJP that in Assam you demolished the houses of Muslims. The oppression of Muslims in Assam is wrong; if demolishing someone's house brings you satisfaction, then your humanity is finished. Listen Yogi, you hate Muslims—India said that they will not allow him to be buried in India," Owaisi said.

Directing his criticism at the Chief Minister over voter deletions and past attacks on him and Azad, Owaisi claimed the incumbent's time in office was nearing an end. "Baba's days are numbered now—not many days are left for the CM. He found out using AI—turns out you are a scientist—how many people's names were removed. You fired bullets at me and Chandrashekhar Azad; we would prefer to die rather than bow down against oppression or sit silently. Chandrashekhar Azad will become CM," he remarked.

He also mocked both CM Yogi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over their governance on education and graduate joblessness. "We can also call Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi stand-up comedians. You know how to eat [or cook] and drive a car, and you are asking someone who holds a degree. PM Modi might have a degree, but it is not visible; he is making fun of degree-holding students—the Prime Minister of the country is asking this when 29 per cent of graduates do not have jobs. Both of them have ruined the field of education and do not want to provide education. We will get degrees for the youth and we will get them jobs too," he further said.

Invoking Babasaheb's constitutional framework on Constitution Day, Owaisi urged voters to use their ballot wisely while telling the SP that its politics would no longer work. "Your gathering teaches a lesson to the SP leader that your ways are no longer going to work. This is the beginning of justice and brotherhood, and it will be the beginning of the end of oppression. Babasaheb stopped this country from being made into a Hindu Rashtra. When Babasaheb wrote the Constitution, he did not start it with Hindu Rashtra, Khuda, or any deity, rather he started it with 'We The People of India.' Babasaheb said the biggest weapon is the right to vote, therefore vote thoughtfully,” Owaisi stated.

Describing the alliance as a deeper bond rather than a tactical handshake, he accused the RSS of hostility toward the Constitution and alleged efforts to undermine it through the SIR exercise. "This front (morcha) is not just for shaking hands, rather it is a front for the meeting of hearts. The Constitution gave me this opportunity that I came out of Hyderabad and reached Muzaffarnagar. People of the RSS family are enemies of the Constitution; if it becomes weak, it will become a matter of life and death. Attempts are being made to weaken the Constitution through SIR," he added.