Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party released its "PDA Ka Prannpatra" manifesto for the upcoming UP assembly elections, promising employment for millions, reservation for Dalits, and welfare benefits to counter the incumbent government's policies.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday released the party's manifesto, "PDA Ka Prannpatra," stating that "Acche Din" promised by the BJP never came, while "Bure Din" are about to go away. The manifesto promises reservation for Dalits and better youth employment. The release coincided with Constitution Day. "We are releasing our manifesto today because 'Acche Din' never came, but 'Bure Din' are about to go away. They know that they are about to be ousted, so their language has changed," Yadav said, adressing the event.

PDA stands for Pichhda (backward classes), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (minorities). The manifesto promises a corruption-free system in which paper leaks do not occur, with officials and ministers held personally accountable. Residential hostels for male and female students in major cities were also promised. "The Samajwadi Party will ensure a bright future for the young men and women of Uttar Pradesh. For this, equal opportunities for quality education will be provided to everyone," said Yadav.

The party promises zero tolerance for heinous crimes against Dalits, backward classes, minorities, Muslims, women and children. "Our pledge is to provide government jobs to 25 lakh youth within five years, and make employment available to 2 to 3 crore youth in other sectors," said Yadav. Graduates who cannot find work would get a Rs 5,000 monthly allowance until they do. The manifesto also promises an annual calendar of government vacancies, with exams held on schedule. Single-exam recruitments would be completed in three months and multi-stage ones in six.

On education, the party said it will introduce a State Education Policy with equal access to quality education. It would give particular attention to PDA students and underprivileged youth. It promises to reopen the 26,000 primary schools Yadav claimed the present government shut down, and to bring back the laptop scheme for Class 12 pass-outs. Yadav criticised the current tablet scheme and accused the government of "ruining education", alleging high-handedness at universities and school closures.

For Dalits and PDA communities, the manifesto proposes a Dalit Development Council chaired by the Chief Minister. It also proposes 50% reservation for Dalits and PDA in government contracts of up to Rs 50 crore. Turning to the Constitution, Yadav said a few "dominant, supremacist and selfish" people want to keep their "thousands of years of power" intact and, in that attempt, want not only to amend the Constitution but to erase it. "Our country will be governed by 'Samvidhan' (Constitution) and not 'Manvidhan' (arbitrariness)," he said, adding that a few powers want to rule through the latter. "On one hand, there are those who want to misuse the Constitution to come to power. One the other hand is PDA, who wants the rule of social justice of the Constitution, we want to erase all differences, uphold reservation and equality" he said, framing the elections as a "war".

Welfare promises include Samajwadi Canteens serving meals at Rs 5 a plate, and a Rs 40,000 annual pension for elderly women, including elderly women artisans, paid directly to bank accounts. A Maintenance and Welfare of Senior Citizens Act would provide old age homes and clubs for senior citizens. Samajwadi Party is slated to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in an alliance with Congress. The SP has offered 26 seats to the Congress in the initial round of discussions, while the Congress has sought 120 seats and is unwilling to accept a lower number, according to sources. The two parties are continuing discussions to reach an agreement on seat-sharing ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Samajwadi Party is eyeing a return to power after two back-to-back electoral defeats in the 2017 and 2022 polls. In the last elections, the party won 111 seats. (ANI)