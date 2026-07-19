Nagaland government issues an advisory as incessant rainfall triggers landslides and floods. Eight people died, and twelve were injured in Mon district. Rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities are evacuating people from high-risk zones.

The Government of Nagaland, Home Department, Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, Kohima, has issued an advisory in the wake of incessant rainfall resulting in devastating landslides, severe flash floods and massive waterlogging throughout the State. Goverment has directed all District Disaster Management Authorities to remain vigilant and monitor the situation by activating their respective District Emergency Operations Centre.

Further, the DDMAs are also requested to initiate the following measures, as per the advisory. "Evacuate residents from severely waterlogged, low-lying, and landslide-prone zones (such as unstable embankments and riverbanks)". Authorities also appealed to the public to refrain from spreading unverified rumours on social media to prevent unnecessary panic.

8 Dead, 12 Injured in Mon District

Earlier in the day, at least eight people died, and twelve others were injured following massive landslide incidents that occurred in multiple locations in Nagaland's Mon district.

Wennyei Konyak, Deputy Commissioner of Mon district, told ANI over the phone that so far, four bodies have been recovered, and four others are still under the debris. "Eight people have died in the landslide incidents triggered by incessant heavy rainfall that occurred in multiple locations in Mon district. The most affected areas are Mon town and Tizit. The heavy rainfall started at around 1 am, and we received information about landslide incidents at around 6-7 am. SDRF, police, Assam Rifles, NDRF teams and locals are engaged in search and rescue operations. So far, we have recovered 4 bodies, including three females and a male, from the debris. 12 others were injured. Search and rescue operations are underway in multiple locations," Wennyei Konyak said.

He further said that several houses were damaged in the landslide incidents.

Condolences Pour In

Meanwhile, BJP Nagaland State President Benjamin Yepthomi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic landslides that claimed lives in Mon district and the landslide that severely affected the Tuli area under Mokokchung district, causing immense suffering to many families. "I am deeply saddened by the tragic landslides which have claimed precious lives in Mon District and by the landslide that has severely effected Tuli area under Mokokchung District, causing immense suffering to many families," Yepthomi said in a statement.

Extending his condolences, he said, "I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time. I pray that Almighty grants them strength, comfort and courage to endure this irreparable loss. I also pray for the speedy recovery to those who were injured and express my deepest solidarity with all those effected by the devastating disaster." (ANI)