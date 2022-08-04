Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along wins netizens' hearts with a traditional folk dance: watch video

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along is an active social media user and needs no introduction. For the past few months, Nagaland's Higher Education & Tribal Affairs minister has been known for his humorous social media posts.

Once again, Temjen Imna Along won netizens' hearts by sharing a video of him dancing during the Tsungremmong festival. During the traditional festival, the 41-year-old politician was witnessed shaking his legs with folk dancers, and the video went crazy viral on social media.

The Nagaland minister shared this video on his Twitter handle with a part of the caption saying, "See, I can dance too!" Temjen Imna Along also revealed details about the Tsungremong festival. The post's caption says that rich heritage is enthusiastically preserved and passed on to the younger generations.

In the video, the Nagaland Education Minister performed a traditional Nagamese dance. The footage shows the minister partaking in the celebration and joining the locals for a group dance. According to the sources, Tsungremmong is a six-day harvest festival that marks the end of farming. During the festival, people pray for ample produce to gods and ancestors. The festival is celebrated by communal gatherings, including group dances and musical performances. It is considered that the celebrations of festivals like Tsungremmong encourage a spirit of unity and harmony among the state's people.

After being shared online, the video received over 106K views and 12K likes. The video has also provoked social media users to express their views. A user wrote, "Very beautiful dance. I would like to dance with them. Thank you for sharing such a beautiful dance with ladies." Another person commented, "U r a gem... North East on my itinerary now. The music is so resonating and soulful. Thanks for sharing." Take a look.

