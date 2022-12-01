Nagaland to Ladakh, 6 destinations to travel this holiday season

The year is almost coming to an end, and it is important to make the most out of it. The best way to achieve this is by travelling to new destinations. Here are some fantastic locations you can travel to this holiday season.



The year-end is almost here, and all the restrictions on travel-related COVID-induced have ended. It's time to go outdoors in the wild again and enjoy ourselves like never before. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is the value of nature, breathing freedom, and the outdoors. India has much to choose from waiting for a wild trip to end the year. Here, we have handpicked our favourite rugged destinations in our country, which are perfect for your year-end adventure trip. Also Read: 5 superfoods to get rid of constipation in winter

Ladakh: Ladakh, in winter, is a destination that becomes all the more unforgettable. Prepare for some short winter days for this trip, and guarantee you will have a good time here. The majestic Himalayas here turn silver-white in winter and are a sight to behold. While many hotels are usually shut during the off-season, a homestay is the best choice for a vacation that will warm your soul and body. Regular flights operate to Leh in winter from Delhi.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands: India is home to the magnificent and pristine Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The scenery is breathtaking, straight out of your wildest travel fantasies. Dense tropical forests, lagoons, marine life that are nothing less than alluring, and some of the world's best diving spots will be unforgettable. Also, if you seek comfort and luxury on a wild trip, the most popular islands here are home to luxurious resorts and hotels.

Spiti Valley: Think of India's wild side; you cannot miss the Himalayan mountain ranges. Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley is one such destination. While it is very popular with travellers, it has a wild charm to it that few places in India can boast. A year-end trip can be exhilarating. With the cold breeze and tricky driving conditions, it is a challenging journey for those who think outside the box.

Zanskar Valley: A trip to Zanskar Valley in Ladakh during winter is only for brave hearts. The place is more rugged than most popular destinations in Ladakh, is offbeat and untouched, and demands a lot of preparation. If you are ready to manage that, this could be your wildest year-end trip. A local guide will be your best bet to plan it well; you will make memories like never before if you visit Zanskar in winter.

Nagaland: Dzukou Valley in Nagaland, and if this looks wild, know that the destination is just a reckoner, and there is a lot more in store than your expectations. The landscape in Nagaland is breathtaking, along with the very diverse and exciting and diverse culture, which will make the trip unforgettable. Nagaland is also home to 16 recognised tribes, making it a journey that is nothing less than fascinating. Go to this beautiful land with an open mind and heart, and you will feel welcomed.

