Threats by radical elements in Bangladesh to cut off India’s Chicken’s Neck corridor drew a sharp warning from Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along. He said the Northeast’s strength is often misunderstood and warned against provoking the region.

His comments came amid rising political tension, strong reactions on social media, and renewed debate over the security of the Siliguri Corridor, the narrow land strip that connects mainland India with its northeastern states.

What is the Chicken’s Neck and why it matters

The Chicken's Neck, also known as the Siliguri Corridor, is a narrow stretch of land in north Bengal. It is about 22 kilometres wide at its narrowest point. This corridor connects the rest of India to seven northeastern states.

The corridor is surrounded by Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and China, making it one of India’s most sensitive and strategically important regions. Any threat to this strip raises serious concerns about national security and connectivity.

Nagaland minister's blunt warning

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along warned radical leaders in Bangladesh against making provocative statements about the corridor. He said such threats showed a lack of understanding of the Northeast and its people.

'They have not seen our strength', he said. "If they haven’t seen Ghatotkach and Hidimba, they are welcome. We will show them what we are capable of."

Temjen said the tribal communities of the Northeast are deeply connected to the land and understand its terrain better than outsiders. He added that any attempt to undermine India’s territorial integrity would be a serious mistake.

Mythology used to underline Northeast's strength

In his remarks, Temjen referred to Ghatotkach and Hidimba, figures from the Mahabharat, to underline the region’s strength and resilience. According to the epic, both figures belonged to the Northeast.

Hidimba, who was Bhim’s wife and the mother of Ghatotkach, is believed to have belonged to the Dimasa tribe, which has roots in Assam and Nagaland. The minister said these references reflected the deep cultural and historical identity of the region.

'There is no Chicken's Neck for us'

Temjen also questioned the very term 'Chicken's Neck', calling it a media creation. He said the people of the Northeast do not see themselves as weak or isolated.

“There is no Chicken’s Neck for us. We are strongly connected with India, and we are proud Indians,” he said.

He stressed that the Northeast has always stood firmly with the country and will continue to do so, regardless of outside threats.

The minister’s reference to 'cutting throats' drew attention online, however, the remark has a social and historical context. Headhunting was once a part of Naga society before it was banned in the 1960s.

Historian Tuisem Ngakang earlier explained, as quoted by India Today that headhunting was not a sport but a ritual linked to belief systems. Nagas believed divine forces would intervene on their behalf during conflict.

Temjen’s statement, therefore, was seen by supporters as symbolic rather than a call for violence.

Assam CM issued similar warning earlier

Temjen is not the first leader from the Northeast to respond strongly to Bangladesh’s rhetoric. Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warned that while India has one Chicken’s Neck, Bangladesh has two vulnerable corridors.

He said if Bangladesh ever tried to target India’s corridor, India could respond by targeting both of Bangladesh’s narrow links. He pointed out that the corridor connecting Bangladesh to Chittagong port through Meghalaya is even thinner than India’s Siliguri Corridor.

The tension grew after Bangladesh’s interim chief, Muhammad Yunus, spoke about India's 'landlocked' Northeast during a visit to China. He described Bangladesh as the 'only guardian of the ocean' for the region, which sparked criticism in India.

In recent weeks, Bangladeshi student leaders have also made strong statements. Hasnat Abdullah, a leader of Bangladesh’s National Citizen Party, threatened to isolate India’s “Seven Sisters” states if Bangladesh was destabilised. He also spoke about offering refuge to separatist groups, further raising alarm.

Sadhguru's 'Elephant' remark revives old debate

Adding another layer to the discussion, spiritual leader Sadhguru recently said India should have turned the Chicken's Neck into an 'Elephant' after the 1971 war. His comment revived debate on whether India missed a strategic opportunity decades ago.

The remark sparked nationwide discussion on infrastructure, defence planning, and long-term strategic vision for the Northeast.

The strong responses from leaders like Temjen Imna Along reflect growing concern over regional security. At the same time, officials stress that diplomacy and restraint remain important.

As rhetoric rises on both sides of the border, voices from the Northeast are making it clear that the region should not be underestimated, either historically or strategically.