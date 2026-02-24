Gogunda, a Naxal-dominated village in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, receives electricity for the first time since independence. The development, which includes roads and schools, follows the establishment of a CRPF Forward Operating Base.

Coming out of the age of darkness, Gogunda, a village located nearly 650 meters on top of a steep hill in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh and under the dominance of Naxals for several decades, is witnessing a wind of transformation as electricity reached the village for the first time after independence. Ensuring electricity to Gogunda is not just a facility, but the beginning of a social transformation.

Officials on Development and Security

Bijapur Collector Amit Kumar noted that since the Forward Operating Base was established, basic infrastructure has been steadily developing in the area. For instance, a road has been constructed in the village. Additionally, the electricity line has also been extended in the former Naxal stronghold. He further added that construction has begun on various facilities within the good governance complexes, including primary schools, Anganwadis, PDS shops, and community halls. These structures, along with other similar facilities, will be completed within two months. "Since the FOB (Forward Operating Base) was established in Gogunda, a road has been constructed, providing access to Gogunda, which was previously inaccessible. Along with this, the electricity line has also been extended. Construction of various facilities within the good governance complexes, such as primary schools, Anganwadis, PDS shops, community halls, and similar structures, has begun and will be completed within two months. The villagers had demanded this because they had to travel to larger cities for shopping, so there was a demand for a small market. That work has also begun there. Along with this, health camps have been held regularly there. All the basic health problems there have been resolved..." Kumar told ANI.

Reacting to Gogunda receiving electricity, Additional Superintendent of Police Rohit Shah stated that the area will now benefit significantly from both an administrative and developmental standpoint. "It was a stronghold of Naxalites, where they would take shelter. When a camp was established there, the road was built, and after the construction of the permanent base, electricity was also brought... now Gogunda will benefit more administratively and developmentally, as a permanent camp has been established there..." Shah told ANI.

Villagers Express Relief and Gratitude

While government officials focus on the overall development of the region, local villagers remarked that they are witnessing the establishment of a basic necessity like electricity in their area for the first time since independence. "There was no electricity here. After the (CRPF) camp was set up here, we got water, electricity and roads. We used to live in darkness..." said a villager.

"Earlier, there was neither electricity nor a road here. Ever since the (CRPF) camp was built here, roads and electricity have come here," said another villager.

CRPF Presence Sparks Development Drive

Meanwhile, according to police and district administration officials, the situation began to change decisively following the deployment of the CRPF's 74th Battalion. The presence of security forces first established an atmosphere of trust, which paved the way for development. Subsequently, road construction began across the difficult hilly terrain, marking the first time a road had ever reached Gogunda.

The district police provided consistent security, which boosted local confidence and allowed the administrative machinery to access the village for the first time. Following the setup of the security camp, the district administration moved swiftly to implement ground-level development schemes. These initiatives include the construction of school buildings, the establishment of an Anganwadi centre, the setting up of ration shops, and efforts to provide drinking water, basic infrastructure, and a consistent power supply.

Transformation Redefines Life for Villagers

Officials added that through regular monitoring and coordination, remote villages like Gogunda have been successfully integrated into the mainstream. Officers further elaborated that villagers, who had spent their lives relying on kerosene lamps and torches, had finally seen electric light in their homes. This transformation is expected to make studying easier for children, simplify domestic chores for women, and open new opportunities for the local youth.

Village elders expressed that they never imagined witnessing such a day in their lifetime. The residents of Gogunda expressed deep gratitude for the joint efforts of the district administration, the police, and the CRPF 74th Battalion. They believe this change represents more than just a new facility; it is a new identity defined by dignity, safety, and progress. (ANI)