Nagaland Lottery Dear Spark Wednesday 6 PM Result Today: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Wednesday weekly results for May 27, 2026, were announced, featuring a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Besides the jackpot, prizes were awarded for second, third, fourth, fifth, and consolation categories.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery results for May 27, 2026, have officially been announced at 6 pm. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, ticket number 99E94758 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Wednesday Winning Numbers

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.