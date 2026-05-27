The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Wednesday results for May 27, 2026, have been announced. Ticket number 72L 31125 won the first prize of Rs 1 crore. Numerous other prizes were also awarded, including consolation, second, third, fourth, and fifth prizes.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery results for May 27, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, ticket number 72L 31125 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Wednesday Winning Numbers

Prize Category, Winning Numbers & Prize Amount

1st Prize 72L 31125 Rs 1 Crore

Consolation Prize All remaining series with 31125 Rs 1,000

2nd Prize Winners – Rs 10,000

02528, 05573, 10858, 30663, 32255, 44094, 63790, 73939, 91450, 95660

3rd Prize Winners – Rs 500

0228, 1069, 1354, 1513, 1666, 5070, 6033, 6353, 8695, 9665

4th Prize Winners – Rs 250

1018, 1345, 1482, 1807, 2120, 5137, 5471, 7083, 8418, 8705

5th Prize Winners – Rs 120

0108, 0124, 0130, 0778, 0935, 1093, 1190, 1204, 1250, 1300, 1437, 1573, 1593, 1642, 1673, 1718, 1775, 2014, 2177, 2196, 2231, 2383, 2428, 2521, 2622, 2768, 2790, 2873, 2963, 3027, 3347, 3609, 3812, 3929, 3999, 4055, 4072, 4457, 4507, 4584, 4664, 4876, 5010, 5022, 5302, 5560, 5616, 5620, 5703, 5821, 5854, 5916, 5930, 5957, 5992, 6177, 6447, 6464, 6506, 6539, 6540, 6622, 6933, 7084, 7153, 7173, 7221, 7313, 7361, 7536, 7825, 7849, 7889, 7937, 7948, 8007, 8155, 8246, 8332, 8398, 8480, 8489, 8636, 8687, 8838, 8878, 9109, 9111, 9217, 9237, 9344, 9378, 9453, 9579, 9623, 9699, 9782, 9843, 9886, 9961

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.