The Nagaland State Lottery announced the Dear Spark Thursday weekly lottery results for May 28, 2026. Ticket number 56C 42620 won the first prize of Rs 1 crore. Numerous other winners secured prizes across consolation, second, third, fourth, and fifth categories.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday weekly lottery results for May 28, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, ticket number 56C 42620 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday Winning Numbers

Prize Category, Winning Numbers & Prize Amount

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore

56C 42620

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000

42620 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000

• 10887

• 10914

• 14491

• 20327

• 31242

• 38763

• 47315

• 47712

• 52950

• 80448

3rd Prize – Rs 500

• 0207

• 2575

• 2678

• 3541

• 4297

• 4615

• 4771

• 6188

• 7621

• 9650

4th Prize – Rs 250

• 0855

• 1965

• 2110

• 2706

• 3097

• 4700

• 5550

• 7157

• 9052

• 9720

5th Prize – Rs 120

• 0010

• 0042

• 0153

• 0158

• 0248

• 0642

• 0714

• 0787

• 0795

• 0808

• 1105

• 1287

• 1296

• 1345

• 1411

• 1535

• 1600

• 1629

• 1717

• 1720

• 1753

• 1946

• 2112

• 2637

• 2707

• 2756

• 3055

• 3128

• 3146

• 3164

• 3350

• 3356

• 3417

• 3435

• 3459

• 3755

• 3921

• 3998

• 4336

• 4415

• 4426

• 4490

• 4610

• 4712

• 4716

• 4788

• 4995

• 5152

• 5287

• 5314

• 5393

• 5501

• 5695

• 5832

• 5885

• 6044

• 6056

• 6107

• 6157

• 6163

• 6171

• 6227

• 6340

• 6348

• 6398

• 6583

• 6684

• 6859

• 6950

• 6960

• 7028

• 7094

• 7203

• 7250

• 7263

• 7632

• 7672

• 7673

• 7700

• 7775

• 7923

• 8372

• 8377

• 8409

• 8596

• 8692

• 8772

• 8905

• 8972

• 8986

• 9017

• 9029

• 9419

• 9508

• 9595

• 9625

• 9640

• 9642

• 9755

• 9898

Results from the uploaded Dear Star Thursday Weekly Lottery sheet dated May 28, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.