Final preparations are underway in Puri for the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, with chariots being moved and a mock drill conducted for safety. Preparations are also in full swing in West Bengal and Gujarat for the grand festival.

Final Preparations in Puri

Preparations gathered pace in Puri ahead of the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, scheduled to commence on July 16, with the three sacred chariots set to be brought from the Rathakhala to the front of the Jagannath Temple on Wednesday, following traditional rituals. The chariots - Nandighosha of Lord Jagannath, Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra and Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra - will be moved after the Agyan Mala Bije ritual, marking the final preparations before the commencement of the yatra on Thursday.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the festival, a multi-agency mock drill was held in Puri on Tuesday involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Fire Service, Scouts and Guides, and other agencies. The exercise focused on strengthening emergency response, crowd management and disaster preparedness as lakhs of devotees are expected to participate in the annual event.

Celebrations in Other States

Preparations are also underway in other states, including West Bengal and Gujarat, where authorities and organisers are gearing up for the celebrations. In Kolkata, ISKCON Legal Head and Communications Director Ananta Bhagavan Das said elaborate arrangements have been made for the Rath Yatra celebrations, with a unique replica of Tirupati Balaji serving as the key attraction this year. He said the festival will feature cultural programmes, discussions on spiritual philosophy and interactive sessions on the Bhagavad Gita, and invited people to participate in the celebrations.

Meanwhile, in Gujarat, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Tuesday reviewed security arrangements along the historic Rath Yatra route. He inspected the route and held meetings with officials to assess security at sensitive locations, law and order arrangements, crowd management and emergency response measures ahead of the festival.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of Hinduism's most significant festivals, draws lakhs of devotees every year, with elaborate security and logistical arrangements put in place across states to ensure its smooth and peaceful conduct. (ANI)