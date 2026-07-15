A fire erupted at a scrap godown in Hyderabad's Nandanavanam area. Four fire tenders controlled the blaze. While no casualties were reported, a newly constructed building adjacent to the godown sustained damage. An electric short circuit is suspected.

A fire broke out at a scrap godown in the Nandanavanam area under the Meerpet Police Station limits in Hyderabad, officials said.

On Tuesday, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

Short Circuit Suspected

A fire official from Hayathnagar suspects the fire was caused by an electric short circuit.

"A fire official from Hayathnagar said, "Last night around 11 PM, we received a fire call stating that a fire had broken out in a scrap godown. Four fire vehicles reached the spot and brought the fire under control. No casualties were reported. However, a newly constructed building near the scrap godown was damaged. We suspect the cause of the fire was an electric short circuit. The incident occurred in the Nandanavanam area under Meerpet Police Station limits in Hyderabad," he said.

According to the Fire offical, no casualties were reported in the incident. However, a newly constructed building located adjacent to the scrap godown sustained damage.

More details awaited. (ANI)