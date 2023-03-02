Nagaland 2023 Mandate: BJP-led coalition headed for emphatic victory

It can be seen that the NDPP, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, has been in an alliance with the BJP since the last elections in 2018. The alliance had won 30 seats in the previous elections while NPF won 26.

In Nagaland, the BJP-led coalition is maintaining a comfortable lead as the votes are being counted for the February 27 assembly elections. The BJP and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) are ahead in 35 out of 60 seats, where the majority mark is 31.

The Naga People's Front (NPF) and the Congress are leading in three seats each. The BJP is a junior partner in the leading coalition, which contested 20 seats, while ally NDPP fought in 40, as per a seat-sharing agreement.

The Congress, which ruled the state till 2003, does not have any member in the current House, and NPF contested in 23 and 22 seats respectively.

Elections to 59 seats were held on February 27 as one seat - Akuluto in Zunheboto district - was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi.

Meanwhile, there had been no woman MLA in Nagaland though the state has witnessed 14 assembly election since it was formed in 1963.