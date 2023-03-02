Tripura Assembly election 2023: Full list of winners and losers

Tripura Assembly Election 2023: The counting of votes has begun where BJP has taken the lead. The elections to the 60 assembly constituencies in Tripura were held on February 16, with around 89.98 per cent of voters exercising their franchise. Check out the full list of winners and losers.

Votes for the Tripura Assembly election of 2023, which was held on February 16 and was intended to choose the next state government, are currently being counted. The election is being viewed as a three-cornered, high-stakes contest between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Left-Cong alliance, and debutante Tipra Motha.

At 8 am, voting for the state's 60 assembly districts started, with strict security measures in place. In total, 28.12 lakh voters, or 89.98%, utilised their right to vote on February 16 during the Tripura assembly polls. The trends for five to eight rounds of voting are expected by noon. As many as 259 candidates from different political parties are in the fray.

Here's a complete list of winners and losers:

Meanwhile, exit polls have given BJP a clean sweep in Tripura. According to Axis My India, the BJP alliance could win 36-45 of the 60 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) alliance 6-11 and the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) 9-16.

Matrize, meanwhile, has predicted 29-36 seats for BJP+, 13-21 for CPM+, 11-16 for TMP and three for others. Jan Ki Baat has predicted 29-40 seats for BJP+, 9-16 for CPM+, 10-14 for TMP and one for others. ETG has predicted 24 seats for BJP+, 21 for CPM+, 14 for TMP and one for others.